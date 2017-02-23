BWW Feature: Take a Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE's Road Back to Broadway

The most recent revitalization of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, opens this Thursday, February 23, at the Hudson Theatre.

The beloved Stephen Sondheim musical made its Broadway debut May 2, 1984 at the Booth Theatre, where it ran for 604 performances. The original production starred Mandy Patinkin as George and Bernadette Peters as Dot/Marie. Although it did not win Best Musical at the Tony's, it did take home the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985.

The show was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2008 for the Roundabout Theatre Company Production starring Daniel Evans and Jenna Russell.

Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin in 'Sunday in the Park with George'; Photo Credit: Gerry Goodstein 1984

What began as a short preview run with a half finished show in New York in 1983, Sunday in the Park with George has become one of the most beloved pieces by Stephen Sondheim, and one of the most beloved musicals in the canon. It's Off-Broadway Preview at Playwright's Horizon only ran for 25 shows and there wasn't even a second act until the last three performances. In fact, the layout of the production as we know it today was not finalized until a few days before opening at the Booth Theatre, after the show transferred to Broadway in 1984.

The first London production opened on March 15, 1990 at the Royal National Theatre starring Philip Quast as George and Maria Friedman as Dot/Marie. The production was nominated for six Olivier Awards and won Best New Musical. The production was revived in London at the Wyndham Theatre in London's West End, opening May 23, 2006, and starring Daniel Evans and Jenna Russell. The revival received six Olivier Award nominations overall, and won five in total including Outstanding Musical Production, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. Evans and Russell would go on to star in the 2008 Broadway Revival as well.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE has been reimagined many times over the years, across continents and theatre companies. One of the most recent productions of note was the 2013 production at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Julian Ovenden in Sunday in the Park with George at Théâtre du Châtelet

Photo Credits: Marie-Noëlle Robert, 2013

The show starred Julian Ovenden as George and Sophie-Louise Dann as Dot/Marie. The production was described as "supersized" by the New York Times for its grandiose set, use of advanced theatre projections, and massive orchestra. In fact, one of the features of the production was Michael Starobin's re-orchestrations, taking a score intended for an 11 piece chamber orchestra and reimagining one for a full orchestra.

The newest production seems to seek a much simpler approach, thanks to its concert style. So far, the production has been seeing full audiences, as New York is reintroduced to the show that stole it's heart more than 20 years ago.

