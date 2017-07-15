Something's Coming: Get Ready for the Fall 2017 Broadway Season!

It's only just out of reach... the Fall theatre season, that is. The 2017 Tony Awards are in the history books, so now it's time to look ahead at the new Broadway season... and fear not- it's a doozy already. With new musicals and plays about to descend on Broadway and amazing revivals of classic plays and musicals ready to entrance a new audience, BroadwayWorld has rounded up everything arriving before the end of the year.

Mark your calendar now!

The Terms of My Surrender

Previews Begin: July 28, 2017 at the Belasco Theatre

Opening Night: August 10, 2017

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border. Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender will, like Moore's films, feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

Prince of Broadway

Previews Begin: August 3, 2017 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Opening Night: August 24, 2017

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway. This thrilling night of theatre includes hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

Time and the Conways

Previews Begin: September 14, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre

Opening Night: October 10, 2017

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway (Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-traveling play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow-challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny. Tony nominee Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) directs.

Junk

Previews Begin: October 10, 2017 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre

Opening Night: November 2, 2017

It's 1985. Robert Merkin, the resident genius of the upstart investment firm SackeR Lowell has just landed on the cover of Time Magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to re-shape the world. JUNK is the story of Merkin's assault on American capitalism's holy of holies, the "deal of the decade," his attempt to takeover an iconic American manufacturing company and, in the process, to change all the rules. What Merkin sets in motion is nothing less than a financial civil war, pitting magnates against workers, lawyers against journalists, and ultimately, pitting every one against themselves.

M. Butterfly

Previews Begin: October 7, 2017 at the Cort Theatre

Opening Night: October 26, 2017

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. BUTTERFLY charts the scandalous romance between a marriEd French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit. Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen will star as Rene Gallimard in the first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. BUTTERFLY, directed by Tony Award® winner Julie Taymor.

The Band's Visit

Previews Begin: October 10, 2017 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Opening Night: November 9, 2017

An Egyptian Police Band arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music and laughter connect us all. Featuring music & lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee & Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics award winner and Drama Desk nominee Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT will be directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner and Outer Critic & Drama League Award nominee David Cromer.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Previews Begin: November 6, 2017 at the Palace Theatre

Opening Night: December 4, 2017

Acclaimed Steppenwolf director Tina Landau and the groundbreaking designers behind Fun Home, Hedwig, and Spring Awakening have brilliantly reimagined Bikini Bottom for the Broadway stage, bringing the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. With an original score from some of the biggest names in pop and rock, SpongeBob SquarePants explodes with energy. Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Once on This Island

Previews Begin: November 9, 2017 at the Circle in the Square Theatre

Opening Night: December 3, 2017

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune-guided by the island gods-sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart. The exuberant score by Tony Award® winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.

The Children

Previews Begin: November 28, 2017 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Opening Night: December 12, 2017

Direct from an acclaimed run in London, the powerful Royal Court Theatre production of Lucy Kirkwood's astonishing new play will make its American debut at MTC with the heralded original cast. In a remote cottage on the lonely British coast, a couple of retired nuclear engineers are living a very quiet life. Outside, the world is in utter chaos following a devastating series of events. When an old friend turns up at their door, they're shocked to discover the real reason for her visit. The Mail on Sunday calls The Children "beautifully written and superbly acted." Hailed by The Independent as "the most rewarding dramatist of her generation," playwright Lucy Kirkwoodmakes her highly anticipated New York debut. Directing is the award-winning James MacDonald (TOP GIRLS at MTC). The Children will star the original Royal Court Theatre cast BAFTA Award winner Francesca Annis (BBC's "Cranford"), Olivier Award nominee Ron Cook (Juno and the Paycock at The Donmar), and Olivier Award winner Deborah Findlay (RSC's Stanley).

The Parisian Woman

Previews Begin: TBA

Opening Night: November 30, 2017

Playwright Beau Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and stakes couldn't be higher.

Farinelli and the King

Previews Begin: December 5, 2017 at the Belasco Theatre

Opening Night: December 17, 2017

Oscar and three-time Tony winner Mark Rylance "proves again that he is one of the great actors of our age" (Time Out London) in FARINELLI AND THE KING, coming to Broadway following sold-out runs at Shakespeare's Globe and on London's West End. Written by Claire van Kampen and directed by John Dove, this captivating new play "celebrates the restorative power of music and how it can transform us" (The Telegraph). FARINELLI AND THE KING is inspired by the fascinating true story of Philippe V (Rylance), a Spanish monarch on the brink of madness who finds unexpected solace in the voice of world-renowned castrato, Farinelli. Soon, Farinelli and the King forge a powerful connection, and the celebrated singer must make a difficult choice: return to throngs of adoring fans or perform forever for an audience of one.

