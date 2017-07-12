Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber Hopes to Cast Liam Payne in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has set the bar high for who he wants to lead Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat when it returns to the West End.

Sources told The Sun and Heart that his dream signing is One Direction's Liam Payne, saying "Andrew has told those involved that his dream signing is Liam. He thinks he can bring so much to the role of Joseph, he's a natural performer. There was talk of other popstars being approached but he wants to keep the bar high and they don't come much bigger than 1D."

Currently, Payne is a very busy man, traveling back and forth between London and Los Angeles as he puts his final touches on his debut solo album. His first child with girlfriend Cheryl is also due in a few weeks.

Official casting has yet to been announced.

Joseph is the story of a boy in a vibrant coat of many colors who is gifted with God's blessing in the form of dream interpretation. Set to a myriad of musical styles including country-western, calypso, bubble-gum pop, and rock 'n' roll, Joseph is full of unforgettable songs including "Those Canaan Days," "Any Dream Will Do," and "Close Every Door." Lyrics by Tim Rice & Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

