Sierra Boggess, Kerry Butler, and More Join CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! Seattle Show

A special one-night-only edition of Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will be presented this summer at The 5th Avenue Theatre on Thursday, July 6 at 7:00 PM.

A star-studded concert of songs, comedy and commentary, the Seattle edition of Concert for America will feature world class performers including Tony Award-winner Roger Bart (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown), Broadway star Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) and Tony nominee and longtime 5th Avenue Theatre favorite Kerry Butler, who originated the role of Penny Pingleton in Hairspray at The 5th and on Broadway. Seattle's critically acclaimed Spectrum Dance Theater, Naomi Morgan, who starred as Mimi in Rent at The 5th and Caety Sagoian (Jasper in Deadland at The 5th) will also perform. Concert for America will benefit national organizations working to protect human rights. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

"The 5th Avenue Theatre is honored to be part of an event that simultaneously showcases the talent of some of Broadway's biggest stars and supports organizations doing integral work in our country today," said 5th Avenue Theatre Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong. "It is our pleasure to welcome Concert for America to our stage and to Seattle."

Concert for America has been hailed by the New York Times as "striking for its emphasis on the importance of faith in the United States and optimism about its future." Created and hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/What the World Needs Now is Love recording, Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! debuted as a monthly series to universal acclaim at The Town Hall, which serves as its New York home. Prior to this Seattle engagement, Concert for America was most recently presented at Royce Hall at UCLA in Los Angeles on May 24, 2017, and has also been seen at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

After years of fundraising and volunteering for a myriad of non-profit organizations, in 2015 Rudetsky and Wesley decided to form their own 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Though their initial focus was intended to be children, it became clear by the end of 2016 that the number of people at risk in the United States had increased greatly. They decided to widen the scope of the organization to provide more support to more communities in need. They wanted to benefit a wide array of non-profit organizations serving diverse audiences but all with a similar focus: fighting for civil and human rights for all Americans.

Proceeds from Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will benefit five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.5thavenue.org. Participating performers are subject to change.

For those unable to attend Concert for America in person, it will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Concert for America and 5th Avenue Theatre Facebook pages and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT on Wednesday, July 6.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund and Playbill. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey. Concert for America will be directed by Tony nominee Lisa Mordente.

About The 5th Avenue Theatre

The non-profit 5th Avenue Theatre is the nation's premier incubator for new musical theater. Since 2001, the Seattle-based company has produced 18 new musicals. To date, nine (including the sensational hit Disney's Aladdin) have moved on to Broadway premieres, earning a combined 15 Tony Awards, including two for Best Musical (Hairspray and Memphis). The 5th Avenue Theatre is also known for its world class, critically acclaimed productions of musicals chosen from both the contemporary canon and the Golden Age of Broadway.

Unique in its Chinese-inspired design, this exquisite theater opened in 1926 as a venue for vaudeville and film. Today, under the leadership of Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong, Managing Director Bernadine C. Griffin and Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry, this non-profit theater company attracts an annual attendance of more than 300,000, including over 20,000 subscribers-one of the largest theater subscriptions in North America.

In addition to its main stage productions, The 5th Avenue Theatre is also committed to encouraging the next generation of theatergoers through its extensive educational outreach programs. For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org.

