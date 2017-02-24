COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek Inside the Studio for the COME FROM AWAY Cast Album

Feb. 24, 2017  

Junkyard Dog Productions recently announced that The Musical Company will release the original Broadway cast recording of the much-anticipated new musical Come From Away. The Come From Away original Broadway cast recording is set to drop digitally, and the CD will be available exclusively at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), on Friday, March 10, 2017. The CD of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is now available to pre-order on Amazon and will be released online and in stores on Friday, March 24, 2017. David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers. Come From Away is the first cast recording released by The Musical Company. For more information and to sign-up for updates on the record's release, visit ComeFromAway.com.

Watch a sneak peek of the cast recording the album!

Following acclaimed engagements at Washington DC's Ford's Theatre and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, Come From Away began Broadway previews on February 18, 2017, and will officially open on March 12, 2017, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek Inside the Studio for the COME FROM AWAY Cast Album
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek Inside the Studio for the COME FROM AWAY Cast Album
  • STAGE TUBE: Broadway Tributes LA LA LAND In Anticipation of Oscars
  • STAGE TUBE: Robert Schenkkan Discusses New Play, HANUSSEN
  • STAGE TUBE: Rupert Simonian Chats Off-Broadway's JONAH AND OTTO
  • STAGE TUBE: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Scout to Musical by 15-Year-Old Norwich Students
  • STAGE TUBE: Sen. Chuck Schumer Talks Power of the Arts in Human Rights Art Festival Promo

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com