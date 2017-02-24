STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek Inside the Studio for the COME FROM AWAY Cast Album

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Junkyard Dog Productions recently announced that The Musical Company will release the original Broadway cast recording of the much-anticipated new musical Come From Away. The Come From Away original Broadway cast recording is set to drop digitally, and the CD will be available exclusively at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), on Friday, March 10, 2017. The CD of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is now available to pre-order on Amazon and will be released online and in stores on Friday, March 24, 2017. David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers. Come From Away is the first cast recording released by The Musical Company. For more information and to sign-up for updates on the record's release, visit ComeFromAway.com.

Watch a sneak peek of the cast recording the album!

Following acclaimed engagements at Washington DC's Ford's Theatre and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, Come From Away began Broadway previews on February 18, 2017, and will officially open on March 12, 2017, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Related Articles