STAGE TUBE: NYC Dancer Kicks Off the New Year with Reminder That 'Love Is Love'

Dec. 29, 2016  

Local NYC dancer and choreographer Mike Baerga teamed with several professional NYC dancers and actors from Tuacahn Amphitheater in Utah to remind everyone that "love is love" going into the New Year.

Set to Ariana Grande's "Into You," the video features Stephanie Bissonnette, Korie Lee Blossey, Neville Braithwaite, Brock Dalgleish, Tom Feeney, Daniel Gold, Karissa Harris, Melissa Hunt, Mara Lucas, Nicole Marie, Jamie Pfaff, Ernie Pruneda, Matthew Vincent Ranaudo, Jamal Shuriah, Jeff Sullivan, Sean Viator and Veronica Yeager.

In the description of the piece, Baerga writes, "In response to one of the most trying years, let us not forget to love one another unconditionally and keep moving forward."

