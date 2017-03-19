Rialto Chatter: Is SWEET CHARITY on its Way to Broadway?

The New York Post took a look at the ladies leading Broadway from behind the scenes, among which was widow of Cy Coleman, who now holds rights to SWEET CHARITY. When interviewed, Shelby Coleman was quoted referencing a Broadway transfer of The New Group's production, starring Sutton Foster, in the works for next season. She says they're "going to have a lot more brass."

It's a rumor that has floated around before with producer Kevin McCollum teasing the same intentions. No official announcement has been made confirming or denying an upcoming transfer.

The New Group's production of the classic musical Sweet Charity (Book by Neil Simon; Music by Cy Coleman; Lyrics by Dorothy Fields), starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster("Younger," Violet, Anything Goes) as Charity Hope Valentine, the sassy, diehard romantic dancehall hostess whose naivety and overeager embrace of every man she meets keeps getting her in hot water. Performed in an intimate setting with original choreography by Joshua Bergasse (On the Town), this production of Sweet Charity was given a fresh, modern perspective by director Leigh Silverman (Violet, Well).

Sweet Charity premiered January 29, 1966 at the Palace Theatre; it was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning one for Bob Fosse's choreography. The film adaptation, directed by Fosse, premiered in 1969; it was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Music, Score of a Musical Picture (Original or Adaptation). A Broadway revival opened at the Minskoff Theatre on April 27, 1986; it won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival. The 2005 Broadway revival opened at the Al Hirschfield Theatre on May 4 of that year; it was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. A London revival opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory on November 21, 2009 before opening at the West End's Haymarket Theatre on May 4, 2010; it received three Olivier nominations, including Best Musical Revival. The most recent major revival took place in 2014 in Sydney, Australia, as the first production of the Hayes Theatre Co.; this critically-acclaimed production transferred to Playhouse in the Sydney Opera House, where it opened January 15, 2015.

Sweet Charity is based on an original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli, Ennio Plaiano. Originally produced for the Broadway stage by Fryer, Carr and Harris. Conceived, Staged and Choreographed by Bob Fosse.

