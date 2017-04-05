Review Roundup: Kevin Kline Returns to Broadway in PRESENT LAUGHTER Tonight!- Updating Live

Present Laughter, starring Academy Award and two-time Tony Award winner Kevin Kline in his triumphant return to Broadway, opens tonight at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Directed by Tony Award nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel.

Present Laughter stars Academy Award and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline as Garry Essendine, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Tony® Award nominee Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, and stage and screen star Cobie Smuldersas Joanna Lyppiatt, in her Broadway debut; joined by Bhavesh Patel of Broadway's War Horse as Roland Maule, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon, Matt Bittner as Fred, Ellen Harvey as Miss Erikson, Obie Award winner Peter Francis James as Henry Lyppiatt, The Wolves breakout Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington, and Sandra Shipley as Lady Saltburn, with Kelley Curran, Rachel Pickup, James Riordan, and David L. Townsend.

Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

David Cote, Time Out New York: I've just learned what it takes to create an absolutely splendid revival of Noël Coward's Present Laughter: Step 1: Cast Kevin Kline; Step 2: Hire a director whose name sounds like a punch line Coward might have considered-Moritz von Stuelpnagel. But not any Moritz will do. Find the one who helmed the equally hilarious but tonally rather different demon-possessed-sock-puppet satire Hand to God. There are further details (inviting design, surrounding Kline with a smashing cast), but the simple act of handing America's greatest exemplar of comic suavity a role he was born to play is half the battle.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: Kline has always been the most balletic of actors. The 69-year-old actor no longer does the incredible pratfalls of his marvelous turn ages ago in "The Pirates of Penzance" and "On the Twentieth Century," but then Garry Essendine is well into his 50s. The marvelous thing about Kline is that he gives the impression he could still do somersaults on stage if required, but instead makes do with the most incredible hand and wrist flips that turn even the donning of a dressing gown into a comic delight.

Related Articles