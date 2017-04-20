Review Roundup: HELLO, DOLLY! Brings Bette Midler Back to Broadway - Updating Live!

The new Broadway production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the production opens tonight, April 20.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of this classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Matt Windman, amNY: With her broad and brassy comic personality, star presence and underlying tenderness, Midler is ideal to inherit the sacred mantle of Dolly Gallagher Levi from actress Carol Channing, who starred in the original 1964 production and played the role for decades...The production (directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle) lovingly recreates the look and feel of Gower Champion's iconic 1964 production, bursting at the seams with old-fashioned showmanship, hyperkinetic energy and stylized movement.

Charles McNulty, Los Angeles Times: Half the fun of seeing Midler and Pierce face off as Dolly and Mr. Vandergelder comes from watching two pros at the top of their game. An electric current of comic ingenuity runs between them...The diversity of the supporting cast's strengths is a marvel. As Cornelius and Irene, the romantically appealing if unexpected lovebirds, Creel and Baldwin provide majestic singing. As bashful Barnaby and bold Minnie Fay (the clerk at Irene's store who isn't shy about signaling her interest), Trensch and Beanie Feldstein bring delightful eccentricity to their sidekick roles. Even the dazzling chorus dancers possess striking individuality - there's nothing at all cookie-cutter about Zaks' production.

Adam Feldman, TimeOut New York: Midler fans out her performer's wares with expert self-assurance-she delivers her jokes at a steady vaudevillian clip, like Mae West in a hurry-but she also seems like she couldn't live without us. And the part of Dolly, a matchmaker in late-19th-century New York, is exquisitely suited to Midler's enormous warmth, savvy and drive. (She cuts her schmaltz with zest.) It's hard to imagine a better match of actor and role: It is, in a word, perfection. Adapted by Michael Stewart from a Thornton Wilder comedy, Hello, Dolly! may be a vehicle for its star, but this revival treats it like a vintage Rolls-Royce.

Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal: Ms. Midler's singing voice is in a desperate, sometimes shocking state of disrepair...As for the rest of the performance, Ms. Midler doesn't even bother to act: She simply comes on stage and plays her familiar self, albeit at a disturbingly low level of energy...Ms. Midler is playing opposite David Hyde Pierce, who is all wrong as Horace Vandergelder...He is, to be sure, a talented actor, but his lightweight charm is utterly ill-suited to the role...Jerry Zaks and Warren Carlyle, the director and choreographer, have staged this revival in a cartoonish manner...While the show itself, like all of Mr. Herman's musicals, is lapel-clutchingly cheery to the point of diminishing returns, it's not hard to see why it was and is so popular, nor is it impossible for skeptics to appreciate a production that makes the most of its cornball charms. This one makes the worst of them.

Christopher Kelly, NJ.com: The new revival of Jerry Herman's 1964 "Hello, Dolly!" starring Bette Midler is so surpassingly beautiful, propelled by such glorious razzle-dazzle, and crafted with such joy and intelligence that it deserves to be studied, emulated and above all celebrated. Not since the 2008 revival of "South Pacific" has a classic been brought back to life with as perfect a mixture of fidelity and freshness. This is what Broadway is all about.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Among her fans, which sums up an orchestra section that behaved all night like the Shuberts had pulled out the seats and installed spring-loaded standing mechanisms in their stead, Midler has more rollover minutes than Sprint could ever conceive. Even if Midler had skipped "Before the Parade Passes By" entirely - rather than merely ad-libbing "live theater!" and gulping "Here it comes! Wish me luck!' before vanquishing the frog and belting out the Jerry Herman anthem like nothing had happened - it is inconceivable that anyone would have hit the lobby for a transportation voucher out of there.

Jesse Green, Vulture: But the real source of the warmth and color is Midler herself, and the crowd's feelings for her, which together create a feedback loop so tight that the distinction between star and audience is all but obliterated...she performs in a style so broad and unironic despite its myriad references that it seems nearly naked. It's not even a style, really: just a here-I-am, as-I-am honesty (however contrived) that in disguising its own achievement not only breaks down the fourth wall but makes you forget why there ever was one. In Dolly she never looks as right as when she's out on the famous passerelle, promenading among her people, reaching out to them with delight if never quite pressing flesh.

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: Hearing Midler sing "Hello, Dolly!" is such a tingly experience that you eventually sit back down and wonder: Is this what it was like when Carol Channing debuted "Dolly!" on Broadway half a century ago? And, was Midler put on Earth to carry forth that legacy? It sure feels that way. This "Hello, Dolly!" is as blissful an escape as anyone could want.

Keep checking back for updates!

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes

Related Articles