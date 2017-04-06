Review Roundup: Clash of the Cosmetics- WAR PAINT Opens on Broadway!- Updating Live!

War Paint, a new musical, opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre. Two-time Tony Award-winning legends Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole join forces to portray the trailblazing cosmetic icons who built empires in a business world ruled by men.

From the creators of Grey Gardens and the director of Rent and Next to Normal, War Paint tells the remarkable story of Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden-fierce rivals who defined 20th Century beauty. In creating an industry, they reinvented themselves and revolutionized how the world saw women.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: "War Paint" still has a lot going for it, including self-empowered protagonists, high-powered performances, well-crafted period-style songs, the classy aura of old-school New York and the smooth direction of Michael Greif (who staged "Dear Evan Hansen" earlier this season). It ought to be a hit with Broadway's primary ticket-buying demographic: women from the tristate area who use cosmetic products, are familiar with Rubinstein and Arden's important legacies and know that LuPone and Ebersole are musical theater artists of the highest caliber.

Christopher Kelly, NJ.com: On the other hand, for those who've grown tired of seeing powerful women forever portrayed as shrill and feuding divas in popular culture (see everything from Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj on "American Idol" to the new Bette Davis-Joan Crawford melodrama "Feud") "War Paint" attempts an alternative -- a portrait of competition between women that is nuanced, empathetic and maybe even exemplary.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: But while there is enough substance in "War Paint" to make you feel like everyone involved here is fully aware of the complexity of what these characters represented, the show ultimately demurs when it comes to holding the great titans of makeup, and the men who surrounded them, to moral account. And that is what might just have made "War Paint" a truly great musical, instead of a highly entertaining and provocative one.

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: Legendary talents Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole play rival cosmetics titans in a highly anticipated new musical that -- hear this, clearly -- is not a two-act cat fight between dueling so-called divas, but rather a smart portrayal of the obstacles faced by a pair of America's earliest female entrepreneurs. "War Paint," directed by Michael Greif ("Dear Evan Hansen") and now open at the Nederlander Theatre, benefits foremost from the remarkable symmetry between its leads.

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: Somehow this all manages to be a huge bore though not for want of trying and effortful lung power from the leads in director Michael Greif's high-voltage production. The score, by the talented duo of Scott Frankel (music) and Michael Korie (lyrics) is as hard on the ear as the book, by their Grey Gardens colleague Doug Wright, is clunky and predictable. The Big Numbers seem equally apportioned between LuPone and Ebersole, but none of the songs achieves a necessary emotional payoff, perhaps because the authors are so intent on not letting one overshadow the other. (Adding to the muddle, LuPone's heavy, unplaceable accent makes her frequently difficult to understand.)

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: "War Paint" is never better than when it puts its two heroines in the same space and mind set. Also exquisite is "Pink," which is Arden's "Is that all there is?" moment. These songwriters are good at the reflective; they know how to get under a character's skin and make us feel her pain, as well as her fierce determination.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: The "Grey Gardens" team is reunited and in good form here. The music feels right for both the individual characters and the progressive time frames. The lyrics suit the characters and serve the plot. And the book is smart and literate - although opening the story in 1935, when both women had already achieved success, deprives us of watching them struggle to rise above their backgrounds and overcome anti-Semitism, in Rubenstein's case, and upper-class social snobbery, in Arden's.

Related Articles