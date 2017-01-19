Review Roundup: August Wilson's JITNEY Opens on Broadway

The long-awaited Broadway debut of August Wilson's Jitney, directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Gem of the Ocean), opens tonight at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Only one of the ten plays in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's masterful The American Century Cycle has never been seen on Broadway - until now. Set in the 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or Jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last. MTC has a long history of co-producing works by this legendary playwright (King Hedley II, Seven Guitars and Piano Lesson) and is proud to produce this Broadway debut. Directing is Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Let's see what the crtics had to say!

Robert Kahn, NBC New York: Until this year, "Jitney" was the only one of August Wilson's "Century Cycle" plays to have never been performed on Broadway. Now it's finally arrived, in an artful and melodic staging directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, one of the most well-regarded interpreters of works by the "Fences" playwright.

Matt Windman, AM New York: Talk about perfect timing: Immediately following the premiere of the critically acclaimed film version of August Wilson's "Fences," "Jitney," one of Wilson's lesser-known plays, is receiving its Broadway premiere in a focused and penetrating production directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and featuring an outstanding ensemble cast.

Edward Rothstein, The Wall Street Journal: By great good fortune it is also possible to see the same thing happen right now in Denzel Washington's filmed version of "Fences," a play that is part of the same cycle. Neither should be missed. In both, fathers and sons wrestle with ruthlessness and rebellion; in both, the outside world has left its scars, but decisions by individuals determine their fates.

