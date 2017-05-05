Photo Flash: Whodunit? First Look at CLUE: ON STAGE at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producers Stephen Kocis and Josh Fiedler present the world premiere production of "Clue: On Stage," the outrageous new comedy adapted from the cult classic film. Performances run through May 20, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

"Clue On Stage" is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Eric Price and Hunter Foster. It is being produced at Bucks County Playhouse by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, Michael Barra Productions and Aged in Wood Productions.

On a dark and stormy night, six unique guests, plus a butler and a maid, assemble for a dinner party at the home of Mr. Boddy. When their host turns up dead, it is clear that no one is safe! Soon the guests are racing to find the killer and keep the body count from stacking up. "Clue" is the comedy whodunit that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.

The cast features two-time Emmy winner and Golden Globe Award Winner Sally Struthers as Mrs. Peacock. Tony nominee Erin Dilly appears as Mrs. White, Kevin Carolan (Broadway's "Newsies") is Colonel Mustard, Brian J. Carter is Mr. Green, Clifton Duncan is Professor Plum, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway's "Lysistrata Jones"; "Hairspray") is Miss Scarlet, Carson Elrod (Broadway's "Peter and the Starcatcher") is Wadsworth and Claire Simba is Yvette. The cast also includes Cassandra Dupler and William Youmans (Broadway's "Wicked," "Bright Star" and "Billy Elliot") playing multiple roles.

Struthers is probably best known for her role as Gloria in the groundbreaking TV series "All in the Family." She has also starred in the Fox television series "9 to 5" and her own CBS series "Gloria" as well as recurred on the CBS comedy "Still Standing" and the CW network's highly acclaimed "Gilmore Girls." Struthers recently rejoined the Gilmore cast for Netflix's four-movie limited revival, which premiered last fall, and recently guest starred in the acclaimed IFC comedy series "Maron."

Erin Dilly appears as Mrs. White. Dilly received Tony and Outer Critics Circle Best Actress nominations for playing Truly Scrumptious in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." She also appeared on Broadway in "Follies," "The Boys from Syracuse," "Into the Woods," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," and "A Christmas Story."

Jen Cody serves as associate director. Anna Louizos is scenic designer with lighting design by Ryan O'Gara and costume design by Nicole V. Moody. Bart Fasbender serves as sound designer. Jane Pole is production stage manager.

For complete details, and to purchase tickets, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.