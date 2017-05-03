Photo Flash: See the 2017 August Wilson Monologue Competition Winners in Action

The 9th Annual National August Wilson Monologue Competition, hosted by Tony Award Winning Director, Kenny Leon, with special musical performance by blues guitarist and storyteller, Guy Davis, took place on May 1st at the August WilsonTheatre (245 West 52nd Street). Scroll down for photos of the winners, Leon and more onstage!

This year's winners are Alexis Cannard, Ryan Lewis and Sarah Rodriguez. A panel of celebrity judges included: Brandon J. Dirden, Obie Award and Lortel Award winner Roslyn Ruff, Broadway actor, playwright and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Tony Award and Obie Award winning set designer David Gallo, and BET Humanitarian Award winner Pauletta Washington.

The 9th Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition featured high school students from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Portland and Seattle performing monologues by the late, legendary American playwright. There was a special performance by American Blues musician and actor, Guy Davis and a tribute to legendary actor Bill Nunn.

Founded in 2007, the Annual August Wilson Monologue Competition aims to expose a new generation of creative minds to the life's work and artistic legacy of this seminal American playwright. Program participants in cities across the country encounter Wilson's ten-play cycle and receive coaching from teaching artists as they prepare their monologues for local, city-wide and national competitions. For more information, visit www.AugustWilsonMonologue.com.

Photo Credit: Gustavo Monroy

