Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman Visits DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Actor Hugh Jackman made a trip to the theatre last night to see the latest hit, Dear Evan Hansen.

In an Instagram post, Jackman posed backstage with the cast, with the caption, "[DEAR EVAN HANSEN] brilliant musical with stellar performances all around."



Jackman is an Academy Award®-nominated, Golden Globe® and Tony Award®-winning actor. The Australian native was most recently on Broadway in THE RIVER in 2014 and his one-man show Hugh Jackman - Back on Broadway in the fall of 2011. Jackman's dedication to the Broadway community was feted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Award from the TONY AWARDS Administration Committee, recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian. He previously starred on Broadway in Keith Huff's play, A Steady Rain, opposite Daniel Craig, and as 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), stars Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

