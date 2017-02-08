Photo Flash: First Look at Al Pacino and Judith Light in GOD LOOKED AWAY at Pasadena Playhouse

The Pasadena Playhouse presents their first development production, under the theater's new play development program PlayWorks, Dotson Rader's GOD LOOKED AWAY starring Academy Award- and two-time Tony Award-winner Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman) as "Tennessee Williams" and co-starring two-time Tony Award-winner Judith Light (Transparent) as Williams' close friend "Estelle" and Miles Gaston Villanueva (CBS's The Young and the Restless) as "Baby."

Rounding the cast are Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live!) as "Luke," Andrew Dits (NBC's Telenovela) as "Zach," Broadway and TV vet Matt Gottlieb as "Peter," and Takuma Anzai (NBC's Community) as "Bellboy."

Robert Allan Ackerman, who directed Pacino on Broadway in Salome, stages the new work and develop GOD LOOKED AWAY with Rader at The Pasadena Playhouse (39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena) beginning tonight, February 8 - March 19, 2017.

GOD LOOKED AWAY is an eye-opening glimpse into a turbulent period in the life and career of one of America's most mysterious, iconic artists: playwright-screenwriter-novelist Tennessee Williams.

The creative staff includes Tim Goodchild (Set Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Dona Granata (Costume Design) and Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski (Sound Design). Casting is by Michael Donovan Casting. Barclay Stiff is the Production Stage Manager. Also in the cast are Alexa Hamilton (NBC's Santa Barbara) as "Estelle Standby," Kevin Bailey (Broadway's The Lion King) as "Baby/Peter/Zach Understudy" and Eddy Rioseco (NBC's Parenthood) as "Luke/Bellhop Understudy."

GOD LOOKED AWAY, A PlayWorks Development Production, will begin tonight, February 8 - March 19, 2017 at The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Avenue in Pasadena. Performance schedule is Wednesday - Friday at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. NOTE: The Sunday matinee performance on February 26 will play at 1:00 p.m. There will be Tuesday performances on February 14 at 8:00 p.m. and February 28 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at PasadenaPlayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529 and at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office (39 S. El Molino Avenue). This development production has mature content.

GOD LOOKED AWAY is presented by special arrangement with Eric Falkenstein.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox

