Photo Coverage: WAITRESS Gang Is Opening Up Joe's Pie Diner at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!

Broadway star Betsy Wolfe joined the cast of Waitress just last night, June 13 in the lead role of expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson. Wolfe is joined by Joe Tippett, who also steps into the role of Earl tonight. Drew Gehling will reprise the role he originated when he returns to the cast of Waitress on June 27, 2017 as Dr. Pomatter. Chris Diamantopoulos will play his final performance as Dr. Pomatter on June 25.

The Brooks Atkinson Theatre just got a fresh look and Wolfe (along with producer Barry Weissler and her costars Caitlin Houlahan and Charity Angel Dawson) helped unveil the makeover below!

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Celebrating over a year on Broadway since its first preview on March 25, 2016, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47thStreet). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Earlier this year Waitress announced that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit. The hit musical is now on sale through January 21st, 2018.

Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

