Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Acclaimed Broadway illustrator Justin "Squigs" Robertson and Tony & Emmy-award-winning theatrical producer and filmmaker Dori Berinstein's Spring 2017 edition of The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ were released just last week, and BroadwayWorld was there for the big event. Go inside the special day below!
The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ celebrate Broadway theatre. The stories and the storytellers, the art and the artisans, those who make it all possible and the community embracing it. They salute the new and notable on Broadway, as well as the legendary and revered. Actors and actresses, writers, composers, directors, designers, personalities, organizations, theaters and related locales, theatre lore, traditions, and tall tales. So many possibilities!
The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ provide unique interactive opportunities between creators and collectors via our website and social media: online contests and promotions, free downloads (checklists, branded graphics, coloring pages), etc. Additionally, live interactive events are in the works.
The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ can be purchased online at thelightsofbroadway.nyc and in the Theatre District at Theatre Circle on 44th St. and One Shubert Alley.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Derek Klena, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, John Bolton
Kids of Broadway
Check presentation to BC/EFA
Richard H. Blake, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Lucia Giannetta, Bobby Conte Thornton
The Ghostlight Project
Dori Berinstein, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Michael Park
Cast members of THE GREAT COMET
Jenn Gambatese, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Eric Petersen
Carolee Carmello, Eric Anderson, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, R. Lowe
Justin "Squigs" Robertson and Broadway stars celebrate the Spring 2017 Lights of Broadway release