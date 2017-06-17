Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch

Jun. 17, 2017  

Acclaimed Broadway illustrator Justin "Squigs" Robertson and Tony & Emmy-award-winning theatrical producer and filmmaker Dori Berinstein's Spring 2017 edition of The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ were released just last week, and BroadwayWorld was there for the big event. Go inside the special day below!

The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ celebrate Broadway theatre. The stories and the storytellers, the art and the artisans, those who make it all possible and the community embracing it. They salute the new and notable on Broadway, as well as the legendary and revered. Actors and actresses, writers, composers, directors, designers, personalities, organizations, theaters and related locales, theatre lore, traditions, and tall tales. So many possibilities!

The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ provide unique interactive opportunities between creators and collectors via our website and social media: online contests and promotions, free downloads (checklists, branded graphics, coloring pages), etc. Additionally, live interactive events are in the works.

The Lights of Broadway Show Cards™ can be purchased online at thelightsofbroadway.nyc and in the Theatre District at Theatre Circle on 44th St. and One Shubert Alley.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Eric Anderson

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Derek Klena, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, John Bolton

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Kids of Broadway
Kids of Broadway

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Iain Armitage
Iain Armitage

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Iain Armitage
Iain Armitage

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Justin "Squigs" Robertson
Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Justin "Squigs" Robertson
Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Justin "Squigs" Robertson
Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Check presentation to BC/EFA

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Ali Ewoldt, Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Richard H. Blake, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Lucia Giannetta, Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
The Ghostlight Project
The Ghostlight Project

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Dori Berinstein, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Michael Park

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Eric Petersen
Eric Petersen

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Cast members of THE GREAT COMET

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Derek Klena
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Anthony Rosenthal
Anthony Rosenthal

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Jenn Gambatese, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, Eric Petersen

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Kids of Broadway
Kids of Broadway

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Carolee Carmello, Eric Anderson, Justin "Squigs" Robertson, R. Lowe

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Kids of Broadway
Kids of Broadway

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Kids of Broadway
Kids of Broadway

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Dori Berinstein
Dori Berinstein

Photo Coverage: The Lights of Broadway Spring 2017 Launch
Justin "Squigs" Robertson and Broadway stars celebrate the Spring 2017 Lights of Broadway release


