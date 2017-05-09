Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for The Actors Fund Gala, Honoring Sally Field, Danny DeVito, Harold Prince & Jo Ann Jenkins

The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment in times of need, crisis or transition, just held its Annual Gala last night, May 8, 2017. The evening celebrated Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Danny DeVito, two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field, outstanding corporate leader Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP and 21-time Tony Award-winning theatrical director and producer Harold Prince. Mr. DeVito, Ms. Field and Ms. Jenkins were awarded The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor. Mr. Prince received The Actors Fund's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Danny DeVito, currently starring in the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Arthur Miller's The Price, is one of the entertainment industry's most versatile players, excelling as actor, producer and director. His Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning performance as Louie De Palma on the television show Taxi propelled him to national prominence. His many starring appearances include beloved hit films such as Junior, Batman Returns, The War of the Roses, Twins, L.A. Confidential, Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile, and Ruthless People. As the principal of Jersey Film's 2nd Avenue, a successor company of Jersey Films, he has produced over 20 motion pictures, including the Academy Award nominated film Erin Brockovich.

Sally Field, currently starring on Broadway in Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, is a two-time Academy Award- and three-time Emmy Award-winning actress, whose career has spanned five decades and dozens of iconic roles on screens large and small. Highlights from her extensive film credits include Hello, My Name is Doris; Lincoln; Forrest Gump; Steel Magnolias; Murphy's Romance; Absence of Malice; Mrs. Doubtfire; Soapdish; Not Without My Daughter; Punchline and Smokey and the Bandit and her Academy Award-winning performances in Places in the Heart and Norma Rae. Her extensive TV roles include Emmy Award-winning performances in "Sybil," "Brothers & Sisters" and "ER." She was last seen on Broadway in 2002 starring in Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? In September 2015, President Obama honored her with the National Medal of Arts.

Jo Ann Jenkins was named CEO of AARP in 2014. She leads the organization's advocacy efforts, not just on behalf of its 38 million members and their families, but of all people aged 50-plus nationwide. She came to AARP in 2010 as President of AARP Foundation where she focused on assisting millions of older, vulnerable low-income Americans around issues of hunger, housing, income and isolation. Prior to joining AARP she had a distinguished 25-plus-year career in public service where she had most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at the Library of Congress. Her first book, Disrupt Aging, was published last year and has become a national best seller.

