Photo Coverage: Off Broadway Is Honored at the 7th Annual Alliance Awards

Jun. 21, 2017  

The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, just presented the 7th annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards yesterday at Sardi's. Honorees were on hand to accept their awards and Signature Theater founder James Houghton was posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame.

This year's winners include: Best New Play, INDECENT; Best New Musical, ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME; Best Play Revival, THE EMPEROR JONES; Best Musical Revival, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET; Best Unique Theatrical Experience, SPAMILTON; Best Solo Performance, Joe Morton, TURN ME LOOSE; and Best Family Show, THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA.

The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community.

Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors 20at20, the event that runs twice a year for 20 days and allows theatergoers to purchase $20 tickets to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes before curtain. It also produces a highly popular Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the Alliance created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which outlines Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.

For more information, visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

high res photos

Julie Halston
Julie Halston

Julie Halston
Julie Halston

Joe Morton
Joe Morton

Joe Morton
Joe Morton

Jamie deRoy and Joe Morton
Jamie deRoy and Joe Morton

The Commedia Cinderella Family
The Commedia Cinderella Family

Sweeney Todd Family
Sweeney Todd Family

Christine Pedi and Julie Halston
Christine Pedi and Julie Halston

Christine Pedi and Julie Halston
Christine Pedi and Julie Halston

Christine Pedi
Christine Pedi

Wade McCollum
Wade McCollum

Wade McCollum
Wade McCollum

The Ernest Shackleton Loves Me Family
The Ernest Shackleton Loves Me Family

Brad Oscar
Brad Oscar

The Sweeney Todd Family
The Sweeney Todd Family

David Zippel
David Zippel

Charlotte Moore
Charlotte Moore

Estelle Parsons
Estelle Parsons

Ciaran O'Reilly
Ciaran O'Reilly

Ciaran O'Reilly and Obi Abili
Ciaran O'Reilly and Obi Abili

Israel Horovitz and Gillian Horovitz
Israel Horovitz and Gillian Horovitz

Julie Halston and Jamie deRoy
Julie Halston and Jamie deRoy

Obi Abili
Obi Abili

The Emperor Jones Family
The Emperor Jones Family

Alisa Houghton and Karen Houghton
Alisa Houghton and Karen Houghton

Spamilton Family
Spamilton Family

Matt Doyle and Alex Finke
Matt Doyle and Alex Finke

Estelle Parsons
Estelle Parsons

Sarah Stern
Sarah Stern

Joe Morton
Joe Morton

Israel Horovitz and Gillian Horovitz
Israel Horovitz and Gillian Horovitz

Charlotte Moore
Charlotte Moore

The Commedia Cinderella Family
The Commedia Cinderella Family

Ciaran O'Reilly
Ciaran O'Reilly


