Photo Coverage: ON YOUR FEET! Congas Into 500th Performance on Broadway!
Just yesterday at the Marquis Theatre, the company of ON YOUR FEET celebrated its 500th performance on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the special day and you can check out photos below!
ON YOUR FEET! is a new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song, "If I Never Got To Tell You," written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.
Cuban-American singer and actress Ana Villafae, named one of The Hollywood Reporter's top Broadway Breakout Stars of 2015,makes her "star-is-born, supernova debut" (Deadline) as Gloria Estefan opposite Josh Segarra, who brings a "forceful magnetism"(New York Times) to the role Emilio Estefan. The cast also stars Drama Desk Award winner Andra Burns (In The Heights) as Gloria's mother, Gloria Fajardo; Alma Cuervo (Beauty and the Beast) as Gloria's grandmother, Consuelo; Alexandria Suarez as Little Gloria; and Eduardo Hernandez as Nayib/Young Emilio.
ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis) with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Carlos E. Gonzalez with the cast
Ektor Rivera and Ana Villafane
Alma Cuervo, Ektor Rivera, Ana Villafane, Andrea Burns with cast
Ana Villafane with director Jerry Mitchell
Cake