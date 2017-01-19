Photo Coverage: Mark Ruffalo, Danny DeVito, Jessica Hecht & Tony Shalhoub Get Ready to Bring THE PRICE to Broadway

Arthur Miller's The Price will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 16, and open officially on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This is a limited engagement through May 7, 2017 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The Price will star Tony Shalhoub, Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in a new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founder, Terry Kinney. Ruffalo assumes the role of "Victor Franz." John Turturro has left the production due to his filming schedule.

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz (Ruffalo) gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub), and the wily furniture dealer (DeVito) hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice. One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future.

The company just met the press and you can check out complete photo coverage from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The Roundabout Theater Company production of Arthur Miller's 'The Price' starring Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito at The Roundabout Theatre Studios on January 19, 2017 in New York City.



