Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of FULFILLMENT CENTER

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the world premiere of Fulfillment Center, the new play by Abe Koogler, directed by Daniel Aukin. Fulfillment Center opened just last night at The Studio at Stage II - Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series at New York City Center - Stage II (131 West 55th Street).

The cast features Eboni Booth (Sundown, Yellow Moon at Ars Nova/WP Theater; Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. at Soho Rep), Bobby Moreno (The Year Of The Rooster at Ensemble Studio Theatre, Grand Concourse at Playwrights Horizons), Deirdre O'Connell (By The Water at MTC, "The Affair," Circle Mirror Transformation), and Frederick Weller(Mother and Sons, Take Me Out, "In Plain Sight").

In the New Mexico desert, a down-on-her-luck folk singer (Deirdre O'Connell) takes a job at a giant online retailer's shipping center. Her young manager struggles to connect with his girlfriend newly relocated from New York. And a drifter living at a local campground dangerously links them all. Raw, surprising, and funny, this world premiere from the fast-rising author of Kill Floor is about four lonely lives coming together in the search for fulfillment.

The creative team for Fulfillment Center includes Andrew Lieberman (scenic design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (costume design), Pat Collins (lighting design), and Ryan Rumery (sound design).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

