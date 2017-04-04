Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Just last night, MCC Theater presented their annual Miscast gala, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of MCC Theater. The performers included: Tony winners Norbert Leo Butz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jennifer Holliday and Kelli O'Hara; Tony nominees Stephanie J. Block, Carmen Cusack, Brian d'Arcy James and Brandon Victor Dixon; plus Dear Evan Hansen breakout Ben Platt and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!
MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.
Proceeds from Miscast will, as always, support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights. For over 15 years, MCC Theater's education and outreach programs have embodied our mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Our programs have grown from an eight-member Youth Company ensemble in 1999 to serving over 100 public high school students each year in several branches, including an Acting Lab, a Playwriting Lab, an Ambassadors program, two school campus-based satellite programs, and classroom partnerships. These programs empower students to achieve higher academic success and become more civically engaged. Each year 90-100% of Youth Company seniors graduate from high school in four years and enroll in college.
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Blake West, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler and Robert LuPone
Geneva Carr
Lucas Hedges
Jenn Colella
Mandy Gonzalez
Stephanie J. Block
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus
Sophia Anne Caruso
Ben Platt
Piper Perabo
Carmen Cusack
Ana Villafane
Brandon Victor Dixon
Julianna Margulies
Mike Faist
Jordan Fisher
Brian d'Arcy James
Bridget Everett
Kelli O'Hara
Justice Smith
Ari Graynor
Alex Dinelaris and Ana Villafane
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Michael Grief
Stefania LaVie Owen
Jessie Nelson
Preston Sadlier
