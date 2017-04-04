Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!

Just last night, MCC Theater presented their annual Miscast gala, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of MCC Theater. The performers included: Tony winners Norbert Leo Butz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jennifer Holliday and Kelli O'Hara; Tony nominees Stephanie J. Block, Carmen Cusack, Brian d'Arcy James and Brandon Victor Dixon; plus Dear Evan Hansen breakout Ben Platt and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Proceeds from Miscast will, as always, support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights. For over 15 years, MCC Theater's education and outreach programs have embodied our mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Our programs have grown from an eight-member Youth Company ensemble in 1999 to serving over 100 public high school students each year in several branches, including an Acting Lab, a Playwriting Lab, an Ambassadors program, two school campus-based satellite programs, and classroom partnerships. These programs empower students to achieve higher academic success and become more civically engaged. Each year 90-100% of Youth Company seniors graduate from high school in four years and enroll in college.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Blake West, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler and Robert LuPone