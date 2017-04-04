Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!

Apr. 4, 2017  

Just last night, MCC Theater presented their annual Miscast gala, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of MCC Theater. The performers included: Tony winners Norbert Leo Butz, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jennifer Holliday and Kelli O'Hara; Tony nominees Stephanie J. Block, Carmen Cusack, Brian d'Arcy James and Brandon Victor Dixon; plus Dear Evan Hansen breakout Ben Platt and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Proceeds from Miscast will, as always, support MCC Theater's mission to develop and produce exciting work Off-Broadway, as well as its Youth Company and partnerships with New York City public high schools, and MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights. For over 15 years, MCC Theater's education and outreach programs have embodied our mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Our programs have grown from an eight-member Youth Company ensemble in 1999 to serving over 100 public high school students each year in several branches, including an Acting Lab, a Playwriting Lab, an Ambassadors program, two school campus-based satellite programs, and classroom partnerships. These programs empower students to achieve higher academic success and become more civically engaged. Each year 90-100% of Youth Company seniors graduate from high school in four years and enroll in college.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Blake West, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler and Robert LuPone

Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Geneva Carr Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Geneva Carr Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Lucas Hedges Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Lucas Hedges Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Jenn Colella Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Jenn Colella Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Mandy Gonzalez Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Mandy Gonzalez Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Stephanie J. Block Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Stephanie J. Block Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Sophia Anne Caruso Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Sophia Anne Caruso Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Ben Platt Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Ben Platt Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Piper Perabo Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Piper Perabo Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Carmen Cusack Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Carmen Cusack Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Ana Villafane Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Ana Villafane Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Brandon Victor Dixon Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Brandon Victor Dixon Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Julianna Margulies Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Julianna Margulies Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Mike Faist Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Mike Faist Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Jordan Fisher Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Jordan Fisher Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Brian d'Arcy James Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Brian d'Arcy James Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Bridget Everett Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Kelli O'Hara Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Kelli O'Hara Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Justice Smith Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Justice Smith Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Ari Graynor Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Ari Graynor Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Alex Dinelaris and Ana Villafane Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Michael Grief Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Michael Grief Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Stefania LaVie Owen Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Stefania LaVie Owen Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Jessie Nelson Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Jessie Nelson Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Preston Sadlier Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
Preston Sadlier


Related Articles

From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon

Jessica Fallon Gordon

  • Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt & More Strut the Red Carpet for MCC's Miscast!
  • Photo Coverage: WP Theatre Honors Debra Messing and Ann M. Sarnoff at Women of Achievement Awards
  • Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE Company Celebrates Cast Recording Release!
  • Photo Coverage: Rodney Ingram Takes First Bows as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's New Raoul!
  • Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q's Puppet Trump & Puppet Hillary Debate Puppet Rights on World Puppetry Day!
  • BWW Exclusive: TAILS OF BROADWAY- Meet Ariana DeBose's Feline Friends, Freddy and Izzy!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com