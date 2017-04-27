BANDSTAND
Photo Coverage: It's a Syncopated Celebration! BANDSTAND Parties on Opening Night

Apr. 27, 2017  

Welcome home, Bandstand! Just last night, a brand new musical took its place on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, (Hamilton) with music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, Bandstand stars Corey Cott and Laura Osnes. The company celebrated at the Hotel Edison and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the special night below!

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage. When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Bender, Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

