Photo Coverage: Inside the SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Gypsy Robe Ceremony

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat ( Jake Gyllenhaal ) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot ( Annaleigh Ashford ), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

The Gypsy Robe began in 1950, when Bill Bradley , in the chorus of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, borrowed a dressing gown from Chorus member Florence Baum and sent it to a friend in CALL ME MADAM on opening night Oct 12, 1950 saying it was worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties and would "bless" the show. A cabbage rose from Ethel Merman 's gown was added and the robe was passed along to the next Broadway musical on opening night. The tradition evolved so that the robe is now presented to the "gypsy" who has performed the most Broadway musicals on a chorus contract. Along the way, the robe is decorated, painted, patched, stitched, and signed by everyone in the show, becoming a fanciful patchwork for an entire Broadway season.