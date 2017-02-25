Photo Coverage: Inside the SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Gypsy Robe Ceremony
BroadwayWorld was on hand for the sacred Gypsy Robe ceremony at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Check out photos of recipient MaryAnn Hu with the company!
Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George just re-opened the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) last night, for a 10-week engagement. Directed by Sarna Lapine, performances will play through Sunday, April 23rd.
Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.
The Gypsy Robe began in 1950, when Bill Bradley, in the chorus of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, borrowed a dressing gown from Chorus member Florence Baum and sent it to a friend in CALL ME MADAM on opening night Oct 12, 1950 saying it was worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties and would "bless" the show. A cabbage rose from Ethel Merman's gown was added and the robe was passed along to the next Broadway musical on opening night. The tradition evolved so that the robe is now presented to the "gypsy" who has performed the most Broadway musicals on a chorus contract. Along the way, the robe is decorated, painted, patched, stitched, and signed by everyone in the show, becoming a fanciful patchwork for an entire Broadway season.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford
Claybourne Elder and Brooks Ashmanskas
Matt Wall (Sunset Blvd.)
Broadway debut Jaime Rosenstein
Ashley Park and Jenni Barber
Claybourne Elder
MaryAnn Hu with the cast
MaryAnn Hu with the cast
MaryAnn Hu with Jeanine Tesori, Ruthie Ann Miles and Penny Fuller
Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford with MaryAnn Hu
Jake Gyllenhaal, MaryAnn Hu and Annaleigh Ashford
Claybourne Elder and Jake Gyllenhaal
Brooks Ashmanskas and Claybourne Elder
Claybourne Elder and Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruthie Ann Miles with her daughter
Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruthie Ann Miles with her daughter
Jake Gyllenhaal, MaryAnn Hu and Annaleigh Ashford
MaryAnn Hu
Phillip Boykin and MaryAnn Hu
Phillip Boykin and MaryAnn Hu
Jake Gyllenhaal, MaryAnn Hu and Annaleigh Ashford
The Cast
