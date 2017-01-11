Photo Coverage: INDECENT Company Meet Off-Broadway Counterparts at GOD OF VENGEANCE
New Yiddish Rep's revival of the controversial classic "God of Vengeance" just hosted a talk-back, allowing audiences to delve deeply into aspects of this groundbreaking play by Sholem Asch. Just last night Rebecca Taichman (the director and co-creator of the Broadway-bound play "Indecent," which is based on the history of the play, and Gene Steinberg), headed to LaMaMa for the discussion and she was joined by some of her Indecent cast.
"God of Vengeance" is directed by Tony nominee Eleanor Reissa and features Rachel Botchan; Shane Baker; David Mandelbaum; Caraid O'Brien, and Reissa; and introduces, in their professional stage debuts, Melissa Weisz (Juliet in the controversial Yiddish film "Romeo & Juliet.") and Luzer Twersky (star of the critically acclaimed Canadian film "Félix and Meira" and a Transparent Season 2 regular).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
