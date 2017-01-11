Photo Coverage: INDECENT Company Meet Off-Broadway Counterparts at GOD OF VENGEANCE

Jan. 11, 2017  

New Yiddish Rep's revival of the controversial classic "God of Vengeance" just hosted a talk-back, allowing audiences to delve deeply into aspects of this groundbreaking play by Sholem Asch. Just last night Rebecca Taichman (the director and co-creator of the Broadway-bound play "Indecent," which is based on the history of the play, and Gene Steinberg), headed to LaMaMa for the discussion and she was joined by some of her Indecent cast.

BroadwayWorld brings you photos below!

"God of Vengeance" is directed by Tony nominee Eleanor Reissa and features Rachel Botchan; Shane Baker; David Mandelbaum; Caraid O'Brien, and Reissa; and introduces, in their professional stage debuts, Melissa Weisz (Juliet in the controversial Yiddish film "Romeo & Juliet.") and Luzer Twersky (star of the critically acclaimed Canadian film "Félix and Meira" and a Transparent Season 2 regular).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Marquee
Marquee

David Mandelbaum and Amy Coleman
David Mandelbaum and Amy Coleman

Larry Hirschhorn, Rebecca Taichman, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Cody Lassen, Adina Verson and Tom Nelis
Larry Hirschhorn, Rebecca Taichman, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Cody Lassen, Adina Verson and Tom Nelis

Cody Lassen, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Amy Coleman and David Mandelbaum
Cody Lassen, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Amy Coleman and David Mandelbaum

Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Adina Verson and Cody Lassen
Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Adina Verson and Cody Lassen

Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Motl Didner
Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Motl Didner

Rebecca Taichman, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Cody Lassen, Adina Verson and Tom Nelis
Rebecca Taichman, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Cody Lassen, Adina Verson and Tom Nelis

Adina Verson and Cody Lassen
Adina Verson and Cody Lassen

Cody Lassen, Tom Nelis and Adina Verson
Cody Lassen, Tom Nelis and Adina Verson

Cody Lassen, Tom Nelis and Adina Verson
Cody Lassen, Tom Nelis and Adina Verson

Adina Verson
Adina Verson

Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk

Cody Lassen and Katrina Lenk
Cody Lassen and Katrina Lenk

Katrina Lenk and Adina Verson
Katrina Lenk and Adina Verson

Katrina Lenk and Tom Nelis
Katrina Lenk and Tom Nelis

Katrina Lenk, Adina Verson and Tom Nelis
Katrina Lenk, Adina Verson and Tom Nelis

Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Adina Verson and Cody Lassen
Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Adina Verson and Cody Lassen

Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Sharon Fallon
Elizabeth Ireland McCann and Sharon Fallon

Elizabeth Ireland McCann
Elizabeth Ireland McCann

Amy Coleman and David Mandelbaum
Amy Coleman and David Mandelbaum

Marquee
Marquee

