Photo Coverage: Gloria Steinem, Rose Byrne and More Attend Opening Night of SWEAT

Sweat, the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey completed its long journey and opened last night on Broadway. The stars came out to walk the red carpet and take in a night of confrontational theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand, check out the photos below!

The full cast of SWEAT includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), JohAnna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).

With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.

Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles