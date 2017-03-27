Photo Coverage: Gloria Steinem, Rose Byrne and More Attend Opening Night of SWEAT
Sweat, the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey completed its long journey and opened last night on Broadway. The stars came out to walk the red carpet and take in a night of confrontational theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand, check out the photos below!
The full cast of SWEAT includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), JohAnna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).
With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.
Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
"Sweat" Opening Night at studio 54 Theatre on March 26, 2017 in New York City
Paula Vogel
Paula Vogel and Guest
Tony Gerber, Ruby Gerber and Lynn Nottage
Reza Salazar, Steve Key, Lisa Renee Pitts, Deirdre Madigan, Hunter Hoffman and Benton Greene
Lisa Renee Pitts
Steve Key
Deirde Madigan
Reza Salazar
Benton Greene
Hunter Hoffman
Russell Hornsby
Mozhan Marno
Lynn Nottage
Kate Whoriskey
Daniel Breaker
Lynn Nottage and Kate Whoriskey
Daniel Breaker, Rory Breaker and Kate Whoriskey
Constanza Romero
Rose Byrne
Stephen Mckinley Henderson
Ari Nicole Parker
Gloria Steinem
Chuck Cooper
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper
John Benjamin Hickey
Sandra Oh
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
Spike Lee
Tonya Lewis Lee
Allison Janney
John Guare and Allison Janney
George C. Wolfe
Kate Burton
Kristine Nielson
Kristine Nielson and Kate Burton
Anthony Chisholm
Jessica Hecht
