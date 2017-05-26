Photo Coverage: Bette Midler, Jenn Colella and More Celebrate 67th Annual Outer Critics Circle Theatre Awards

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators for media covering New York theatre announced its award winners for the 2016-17 season in 27 categories earlier this month.

Broadway's Danny Burstein, Katie Finneran and Christopher Fitzgerald served as gala award presenters at the 67th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony yesterday, May 25th, at the legendary Sardi's Restaurant. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos below!

Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle, is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, web sites, radio and television stations, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Danny Burstein