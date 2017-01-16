Photo Coverage: A Visit with the Cast of Signature Theatre's TITANIC

Signature Theatre presents Titanic, directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Gigi, Follies, Million Dollar Quartet), now playing thru January 29.

The show features a cast, crew and orchestra of more than 50 artists and an inventive new 360-degree staging in Signature Theatre's intimate 330 seat MAX Theatre.

The production will feature Hasani Allen (1st Stage's Floyd Collins) as Jim Farrell; Iyona Blake (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam) as Caroline Neville; Christopher Bloch (Signature'sKid Victory) as E.J. Smith; Sean Burns (Signature's Elmer Gantry) as Bell Boy; Matt Conner (Signature's The Fix) as Charles Lightoller; Erin Driscoll (Signature's Road Show) as Kate Murphey; Jamie Eacker (Signature's The Fix) as Kate Mullins; Nick Lehan (Signature's The Fix) as Harold Bride; Florence Lacey (Signature's Sunset Boulevard) as Ida Straus; Sam Ludwig (Signature's The Hollow) as Frederick Barrett; Kevin McAllister (Signature's Brother Russia) as William Murdoch; Katie McManus (Signature's Chess) as Kate McGowan; Christopher Mueller (Signature's The Fix) as Henry Etches; Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's The Fix) as Alice Beane; Lawrence Redmond (Signature's The Fix) as J. Bruce Ismay; Chris Sizemore (Signature's Miss Saigon) as CharLes Clarke; Bobby Smith (Signature's Freaky Friday) as Thomas Andrews; Stephen Gregory Smith(Signature's The Fix) as Frederick Fleet; Russell Sunday (Signature's Elmer Gantry) as Edgar Beane; and John Leslie Wolfe (Signature's West Side Story) as Isidor Straus.

Check out some photos of the cast in action below!

The cast take their bows



The Cast



