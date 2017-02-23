Nikka Graff Lanzarone Makes Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut with HERO WORSHIP Tonight

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Nikka Graff Lanzarone in Hero Worship tonight, February 23, 2017 at 7pm.

After more appearances as "...and more" in concerts than she can count, Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Sweet Charity, Women on the Verge, Chicago) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut.

An eclectic whirl through the songs and performers who shaped Nikka into the human she is (including parents Ilene Graff and Ben Lanzarone, Victor Borge, Liza Minnelli, The OBC of Tommy And All That Followed, and more), Nikka will shine a light on her personal heroes. With fresh arrangements and medleys by musical director Brian J. Nash, a five-piece band and comedic surprises galore (including a medley entitled "Surely You've Got the Wrong Graff"), Hero Worship is a great escape from constantly refreshing your social media feed.

Hero Worship is co-written and directed by Robbie Rozelle (writer/director of Jessica Vosk, Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico shows).

Nikka Graff Lanzarone in "Hero Worship" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) tonight, February 23, 2017. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Nikka grew up an overly scheduled bookworm/indoor kid/early internet adopter/only child in Los Angeles, dreaming of being a performer in New York City. Since she's become a grownup (sort of), she is still most of those things listed above, including a performer in New York City. You may have seen Nikka most recently in the acclaimed Off-Broadway revival of Sweet Charity, on Broadway in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Chicago, onstage (and on stilts) in regional theatres all over the country, and singing one number in a LOT of concerts. Nikka is the co-creator and co-host of "The Ensemblist," a Broadway-focused podcast. She believes in kindness, compassion, and humor above all. For more, visit nikka-graff-lanzarone.com and find her on Twitter @nikkalanz.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155.

