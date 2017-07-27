Nick Offerman to Star in Upcoming Musical Drama HEARTS BEAT LOUD

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nick Offerman will star in Brett Haley's upcoming musical HEARTS BEAT LOUD. The FARGO actor will appear opposite Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner, Toni Collette and Kiersey Clemons in the upcoming film.

Co-written by Haley and Marc Basch, the story will follow "a father (Offerman) and daughter (Clemons) who form an unlikely songwriting duo in the last summer before she leaves for college." The film will feature four original songs and a score by award-winning composer and songwriter Keegan DeWitt. Offerman and Clemons will both be showing off their vocal chops in the film.



Commented Haley, "I wrote the film with Nick Offerman in mind after my experience working with him on The Hero. He is one of my favorite actors and I'm very excited to be putting him at the center of this film."



Filming is set to get underway in New York City next month.



Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson on the NBC comedy PARKS AND RECREATION. He recently starred on the big screen opposite Michael Keaton in THE FOUNDER. In 2014 he appeared in The New Group's off-Broadway production of ANNAPURNA.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

