New Documentary Following Talented Women of Broadway Now Filming

Director Patrick Riviere has been developing the idea for a documentary about some of the talented women of Broadway, many of whom he has worked with in a variety of settings, for several years. Last month, the structure morphed into something larger. Instead of just highlighting the careers and lives of several actresses of Broadway whose careers have spanned over seventy years, he will now include other important Broadway women: a Broadway Stage Manager, a Broadway Casting Director and Assistant Director, and a Tony winning Broadway Producer; in addition to four wonderful actresses. Others, including a Broadway musician, are expressing interest.



The film, Broadway Ladies, will include interviews with previously announced Mary Ellen Ashley and Michele Ragusa. In addition, Lori Ada Jaroslow who made her Broadway debut in the original production of Grease and went on to play Tzeitel in the 1981 Broadway Revival of Fiddler On The Roof and Alexis Carra (now known for her starring roles on TV in Mixologyand Recovery Road) who made her Broadway debut in Wicked and went on to the Broadway Revival of Sweet Charity and the original cast of The Pirate Queen will both be featured.



Joining them in the documentary will be Tony Winning Broadway Producer Pat Addiss, whose first Broadway producing credit came in 2005 with Little Women. Since that time she's gone on to Produce or Associate Produce eleven other Broadway shows and won a Tony Award as a Producer for Vanya, and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Broadway Stage Manager Bernita Robinson, who made her debut stage-managing the original cast of Jelly's Last Jam starring the late Gregory Hines and has stage-managed several other Broadway shows including the revival of Man of La Mancha starring Brian Stokes Mitchell and the original cast of Thurgood is on board as is Broadway Casting Director/Director Jamibeth Margolis who began her Broadway career at Johnson-Liff Casting, casting Broadway productions of Cats, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera and was the Assistant Director on the Broadway Revival of Caine Mutiny Court-Martial in 2006.



The documentary will highlight the careers of these talented women, sharing details of the ups and downs of the business, their own unique creative journeys and the balance of family and personal lives with their artistic work, and the challenges still facing women in the industry.



While Riviere has directed a wide variety of theatre this will be his film directorial debut.

You can find updates on the film at IMDB http://www.imdb.com/title/tt7092784/

Related Articles