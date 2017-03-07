Matt Zarley Celebrates International Women's Day with 'The Estrogen Sessions' Featuring Billy Porter

Broadway veteran, Billboard dance sensation and People Magazine's first-ever gay "Hottest Bachelor" Matt Zarley has received critical acclaim as an LGBT artist for over a decade since his debut on the music scene. His latest release, The Estrogen Sessions, a tribute to some of his favorite female singers is Zarley's first entirely self-produced project and, will be released onWednesday, March 8, 2017, to coincide with International Women's Day.

The project concept was born while Zarley was working on his web series, UnCOVERED, which features Matt reimagining and covering a popular song, as well as filming a music video of each tune. Matt noticed a trend that almost all of the songs he was gravitating to were originally made famous by women.

"When it came to selecting the songs, it wasn't easy," admits Zarley. "I began choosing songs that had an impact on my life at some point and artists that have either influenced or inspired me over the years. As I began to arrange these tunes, I made a conscience decision to strip the songs down and reinterpret them with all live music, nothing programmed - real piano, organ, guitar, drums, bass and strings."

As Zarley's first self-produced album, the songs and artists he pays tribute to include: "I Will Always Love You" (Dolly Parton), "That's the Way It Is" (Celine Dion), "Gravity" and "He Used to Be Mine" (Sara Bareilles), "You Gotta Be" (Des'Ree), "Together Again" (Janet Jackson), "Take A Bow" (Rihanna), "Always On Your Side" (Sheryl Crow), "F**kin' Perfect" (Pink), "I Just Had to Hear Your Voice" (Oleta Adams), "Angel of Mine" (Monica), "The Heart of the Matter" (India Arie) and "I Look to You" (Whitney Houston). Like his UnCOVERED web series, Matt will also film and release a music video for each song featured on the album. In addition, the collection also features a duet with friend and Tony Award winner, Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) on "You Gotta Be."

"Billy and I have wanted to record together for years and we wanted to do a song with a powerful message, a message that felt relevant, and we did not want to do a ballad," explains Zarley. "This was the perfect fit and it's definitely one of my favorite songs on the album because I feel the 28 years of friendship between Billy and me in this song. I'm so thrilled that we have this moment forever."

Since Zarley likes to inject a sense of humor in everything he does, he came up with naming the album The Estrogen Sessions. As offbeat as the title may sound to some, it just felt right to Matt. "At the very least, I think it will spark some curiosity and it's 100% my sense of humor - as is the album's cover art," admits Matt. (Look closely at the shadow behind Zarley in the cover photo.)

Matt Zarley's The Estrogen Sessions will be available on iTunes and other digital outlets, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. For more information visit MattZarley.com. Follow Matt on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @MattZarley.

About Matt Zarley:

Matt began his career at 12 years old starring in national commercials and, subsequently, his career led him to Broadway where, still just a teenager, he made his Broadway debut. Zarley has appeared in numerous shows including Chicago, A Chorus Line and Cats, and has played the title roles in both Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and The Who's Tommy on Broadway. He has also had the pleasure of performing with Whitney Houston, Reba McEntire, Chaka Khan, Vanessa Williams, Brandy, Usher and Olivia Newton-John, among many others. Matt's passion for songwriting resulted in his first solo album, Debut, which was released in 2002 through Universal Distribution. The critically acclaimed set featured the dance hit, "You Always Want (What U Ain't Got)" and "Say Goodbye"; which was also featured on the all-star Human Rights Campaign (HRC) benefit CD, Being Out Rocks. Zarley's sophomore album, Here I Am, had its title track chosen as one of the 2008 "American Idol Songwriter" competition's Top 20 finalists in the prestigious national contest. He co-wrote the tune with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, Tom Kitt (Next To Normal) when Tom was serving as Matt's music director for his NYC engagements. The set was also named one of Billboard Magazine's Critics "Top 10 of 2008." Change Begins With Me, Matt's 2012 album release garnered near unanimous acclaim. Critics hailing it "inspiring," "powerful," "passionate," "soaring," "dreamy," "poignant," and "a rare breed of artist....soulful and impressive". The album's first single, "WTF" became Matt's 3rd Billboard hit; while the music video became an internet cult classic. His next single, "Trust Me," quickly became Matt's 4th consecutive Billboard single and, the song's music video became a viral sensation, having clocked over 100,000 views in its first 2 weeks of release. To top it off, the album received the 2012 OutMusic Award for both "Album of the Year" and "Single of the Year." In 2015 Zarley released, hopefulROMANTIC, an original musical film about one man's emotional journey through love, heartbreak, and healing. It's a universal story about loving, letting go, and holding onto faith that there's somebody for everybody. In addition, the film also features film and TV icon, Star Trek star and LGBT activist, George Takei. hopefulROMANTIC, the film, received acclaim and was chosen as an official selection by dozens of film festivals around the world, including: Cannes Short Film Festival, Mumbai International Queerfest, Miami Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, SHOUT! LGBT Film Festival, Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, Cinema Diverse: Palm Springs LGBT Film Festival, Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival, Out On Film: Atlanta LGBT Film Festival, and the Chelsea Film Festival in New York City, among others.

Related Articles