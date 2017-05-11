JITNEY Star Nabs Starring Role in New Hulu Series CASTLE ROCK

Variety reports that André Holland, who recently starred in August Wilson's JITNEY on Broadway, has landed the lead role in Hulu's upcoming original series CASTLE ROCK. The series has been given a 10-episode first season order, and is described by the network as "an ongoing series." Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason are co-writers and executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer also executive producing.

Set in the horror-thriller world of novelist Stephen King, the drama is set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine. The 'Moolight' star will portray 'Henry,' described as "a DEATH ROW attorney with a unique and complicated history in the town."

On television, Holland has appeared in "The Knick," "Damages," and "American Horror Story." His film credits include "42," "Selma," and "Miracle at St. Anna." He is set to star in Ava DuVernay's upcoming adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time," in the role of Principal Jenkins. He also appeared in the 2009 Broadway revival of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles