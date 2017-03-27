Jenna Ushkowitz, Stephanie Styles, and Robert Newman to Read FANGIRL TV Pilot in NYC

Just announced, Jenna Ushkowitz, Stephanie Styles, and Robert Newman will lead a private industry reading of the new TV pilot FANGIRL, written by Will Ropp.

Ushkowitz best known for her role as Tina Chang on Fox's show GLEE, as well as her Broadway appearances in WAITRESS and original cast of SPRING AWAKENING. Styles is starring in the upcoming musical version of ROMAN HOLIDAY and the national tour of NEWSIES. And two-time Emmy-nominated Newman is known for playing Josh Lewis on GUIDING LIGHT, with recent guest appearances on HOMELAND and CRIMINAL MINDS.

Directed by Barry Ivan and produced by Will Branner, the 30-minute TV comedy tells the story of two diehard college football fans who become the first-ever female college coaches.

The cast also includes Jake Robinson (THE CARRIE DIARIES), Jake Odmark (Broadway: KINKY BOOTS, SPIDERMAN: TURN OFF THE DARK), Sally Wilfert (Broadway: ASSASSINS, THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER), Gerald Caesar (Broadway: A BRONX TALE), Reed Campbell (Off Broadway: IMPORTANT HATS OF THE TWENTIETH CENTURY), Lee Seymour (Off Broadway: TRIASSIC PARQ), Dani Lauder (Film: STANFORD PRISON EXPERIMENT), and Ben Ahlers (Web Series: RECOVERING).

The invitation only reading for FANGIRL will take place at The Music Hall at the Dramatists Guild Fund on April 3rd.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

