INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/9

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/8/2017.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JITNEY ($230,873), IN TRANSIT ($311,123), THE ENCOUNTER ($344,130), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES ($442,767), HOLIDAY INN ($504,931)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-1,317,278), THE LION KING ($-1,052,647), ALADDIN ($-1,032,706), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-892,841), HAMILTON ($-878,939)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JITNEY ($54.41), THE ENCOUNTER ($68.65), IN TRANSIT ($69.29), HOLIDAY INN ($74.59), PARAMOUR ($84.11)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

JITNEY (40.56%), IN TRANSIT (42.38%), THE ENCOUNTER (49.46%), ON YOUR FEET! (51.95%), HOLIDAY INN (52.12%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ON YOUR FEET! (72.1%), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (76.4%), THE ENCOUNTER (83.0%), KINKY BOOTS (83.9%), HOLIDAY INN (84.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ON YOUR FEET! (-3759), KINKY BOOTS (-3265), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2307), WICKED (-2306), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2254)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

