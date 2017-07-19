Holly Twyford, Florence Lacey to Star in Signature Theatre's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC; Cast Complete!

Signature Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for A Little Night Music directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Follies, Gigi). Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Tony Award-winning musical, set in 1900 Sweden, revolves around a tangled web of love affairs. Sondheim's classically inspired score includes "A Weekend in the Country", "Liaisons", and the seminal "Send in the Clowns."

Signature Theatre continues to be the largest single producer of the work of Stephen Sondheim and A Little Night Music marks the 28th production of a Sondheim musical in Signature Theatre's history. A Little Night Music will run from August 15 - October 8 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre.

"A Little Night Music is one of the only Sondheim shows that I have never had the opportunity to direct," said Eric Schaeffer. "It will be wonderful to have Sondheim's beautiful melodies on our stage complimented with a full orchestra and a cast of wonderful Signature actors. It promises to be a magical summer night in the theatre."

The production will star Holly Twyford (Signature's The Little Dog Laughed, Ford's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf) making her Washington DC musical theater debut as Desiree Armfeldt, along with Florence Lacey (Signature's Titanic, Sunset Boulevard) as Madame Armfeldt and Bobby Smith (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar, La Cage Aux Folles) as Frederik Egerman. Twyford, Lacey and Smith are joined in the cast by Nicki Elledge (Toby's Beauty and the Beast) as Anne, Will Gartshore (Signature's The Fix) as Count Carl Magnus, Sam Ludwig (Signature's Titanic) as Henrik Egerman, Anna Grace Nowalk (Signature's Showboat) as Fredricka, Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Titanic) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, and Maria Rizzo (Signature's The Gulf) as Petra.

The ensemble is rounded out by Susan Derry (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George), Maria Egler (Signature's The Fix), Benjamin Lurye (Signature's Diner), Quynh-My Luu (Olney's Sweeney Todd), and Kevin McAllister (Signature's Titanic).

The creative team includes Choreography by Karma Camp (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar), Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's West Side Story), Scenic Design by Paul Tate DePoo III (Signature's Titanic), Lighting Design by Colin K Bills (Signature's Midwestern Gothic), Costume Design by Robert Perdziola (Signature's Merrily We Roll Along), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Titanic), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Titanic), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend.

A Little Night Music is sponsored by HRH Foundation, Wesley Pickard and Jeanette Studley.

Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region's cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Under the leadership of co-founder and Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer and Managing Director Maggie Boland, musical theater has become Signature's "signature," and the Theatre is renowned for its definitive Sondheim productions, inventive adaptations of overlooked or forgotten works, and investment in fresh new projects. Called a "musical theater powerhouse" by The Washington Post, Signature combines Broadway-caliber productions with intimate playing spaces and aims to be a leading force in U.S. musical theater. Since its inception, the Theatre has produced 51 world premiere works-including 19 new musical commissions-and is home to the single largest musical theater commissioning project in the United States, The American Music Voices Project. Attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. Signature has won 103 Helen Hayes Awards for excellence in the Washington, DC region's professional theater and has been honored with 411 nominations.

