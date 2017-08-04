Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori's musical Fun Home is now available for licensing through Samuel French Inc., one of the world's leading publishing and licensing companies of plays and musicals.

The company first acquired the rights in 2015 while the show was still running. This recent announcement allows Fun Home to be licensed for performance.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, FUN HOME features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, whose work on this production earned them Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book and Best Direction. Fun Home had a history-making, 18-month run on Broadway, becoming the first Broadway show written by women to win the Best Musical Tony Award and the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist.

FUN HOME introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. This intimate and emotional theatrical experience is performed entirely in the round, bringing audiences closer to Alison's story than ever before. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

