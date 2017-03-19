Director of Live-Action MULAN Says No Songs Are Anticipated

In an interview with Niki Caro, director of the upcoming live-action MULAN, Moviefone learned that the film is not currently going to include any musical numbers.

In Caro's own words, "from what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children."

As for the direction of the film itself, Caro says she won't be taking away any of Mulan's fighting spirit. "It's a big, girly martial arts epic," she teases. "It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving."

The animated MULAN premiered in theaters in 1998 and featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong. Critically acclaimed, the movie grossed $304 million worldwide. It went on to receive Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. In 2005, the studio released a direct-to-DVD sequel, Mulan II.



Niki Caro is perhaps best known for directing the critically acclaimed film "Whale Rider," which earned an Oscar nomination for actress Keisha Castle-Hughes. She most recently directed "The Zookeeper's Wife," starring Jessica Chastain.

