DVR Alert: Sarah Jessica Parker and Andrea McArdle Join ANNIE Gathering for Inside Edition

They've tied a knot they never can sever. Dozens of former Annies, including original star Andrea McArdle and one of her successors, Sarah Jessica Parker, will unite for a 40th Anniversary celebration of the musical for Inside Edition.

Airing Wednesday, the exclusive feature will chronicle the memories of women who have played the role and explore its effect on their lives and careers.

McArdle tells Inside Edition: "When you're so impressionable, in those formative years, it's such an amazing thing as a person."

Parker also expressed her sentiments for the role, stating: "[I] watched Andrea and assumed I would never be in Annie. I would certainly never play Annie, and I wouldn't be part of this sort of magical phenomenon that washed over Broadway."

They will be joined by all manner of former Annies of stage and screen, including Taylor Richardson, Broadway's most recent actress to step into the Mary Janes of the red-headed optimist.

Also as part of the celebration, the women will sing some of the score's iconic songs, including, "It's A Hard Knock Life" and "Tomorrow."

To see all the stories and performances, tune in to Inside Edition this Wednesday.

