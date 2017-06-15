Craig Zadan Teases: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! Will Be 'Something Completely Different'

In a new interview with Gold Derby's Zach Law, prolific producing duo Craig Zadan and Neil Meron discussed their mission to bring live musical theater to television viewers across the country. The creatives share their thoughts on the relevancy of HAIRSPRAY LIVE in today's times, reveal mishaps on the set, and even tease some details on their next live musical project, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, airing Easter Sunday 2018.



"The future for us is not to go bigger but to go different," shares Zadan of the upcoming project on NBC. "It's a rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, and it allows us to re-think the format and to do something that we haven't done before. It's not a copy of HAIRSPRAY, but something completely different. So the idea is to keep expanding the genre."



Watch the interview in full below:









Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have been involved in a string of hit film and television musicals, including movie adaptations of HAIRSPRAY and the Oscar-winning CHICAGO as well as NBC's live events THE SOUND OF MUSIC, PETER PAN, THE WIZ and HAIRSPRAY. They have also produced successful Broadway revivals of PROMISES, PROMISES and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING.

Source: Gold Derby

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles