Colin Firth Still In the Running for MY FAIR LADY Revival?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lincoln Center Theater, in association with Nederlander Presentations Inc., will mount a new production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady next spring, the first Broadway production of the classic musical in 25 years. MY FAIR LADY, which will be directed by Bartlett Sher, will begin previews Thursday, March 22, 2018 and open on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

According to the New York Post, Sher still hasn't found his ideal cast for the revival. Colin Firth, who was attached to a do a production of the show several years ago but had to cancel because of another commitment, has reportedly turned down an offer for the 2018 revival. Michael Riedel writes that an insider thinks Firth might yet change his mind.

Also reportedly in the running is 2017 Tony Award winner Kevin Kline.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production, directed by Moss Hart and designed by Oliver Smith and Cecil Beaton, starred Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and ran for 2,717 performances, making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," My Fair Lady was hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

2018 production of My Fair Lady will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, and lighting by Donald Holder. Casting and additional creative credits will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

