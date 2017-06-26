Manoel Felciano, Kevin Cahoon & More Will Star in Ken Ludwig's ROBIN HOOD at the Old Globe

The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of an exciting Globe-commissioned world premiere comedy, Ken Ludwig 's Robin Hood! The two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright and inventive comic genius is back at the Globe following the smash success of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, which broke box office records in 2015. Director Jessica Stone also returns to the Globe, where she helmed the hit productions of Arms and the Man and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Packed with thrills, romance, laughs, and great characters like Little John, Friar Tuck , and Maid Marian, Robin Hood! tells the timeless story of a hero of the people who takes on the powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two-you won't want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun! It will play July 22 - August 27, 2017, with opening night on July 30, in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Single tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

Robin Hood will be played by Daniel Reece (Belleville, The Realistic Joneses at Yale Repertory Theatre), joined by Michael Boatman (Broadway's "Master Harold"...and the Boys, "Spin City") as Prince John, Kevin Cahoon (Love's Labor's Lost at the Globe, Hedwig and the Angry Inch Off Broadway) as The Sheriff of Nottingham, Manoel Felciano (Globe's Twelfth Night, Broadway's Amélie, Sweeney Todd) as Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Meredith Garretson (Private Policy at Signature Theatre Company) as Maid Marian, Andy Grotelueschen (Fiasco's Into the Woods and The Imaginary Invalid at the Globe) as Friar Tuck, Suzelle Palacios (student in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program) as Doerwynn, and Paul Whitty (Amélie and Once on Broadway) as Little John.

The creative team includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), San Diego native, two-time Tony Award winner, and Old Globe Associate Artist Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Jason Lyons (Lighting Design), Fitz Patton (Sound Design), Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum (Fight Director), David Huber (Vocal Coach), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager), and Peter Van Dyke (Stage Manager).

"Ken Ludwig is fast becoming a part of The Old Globe family, and we couldn't be happier," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Ken is arguably the leading comic dramatist in the American theatre, and with Robin Hood! he has fashioned an extraordinary new take on the legend. The play is a fun summer romp full of swashbuckling and romance, and it's also a moving tale of a young man's discovery that everyone has a responsibility to care for his fellow man. This fast, funny, and colorful play is interpreted by another Globe mainstay, the gifted director Jessica Stone. She has assembled her own team of merry men and women to help make a memorable evening of theatre, and I'm delighted to share it with San Diego."

Ken Ludwig (Playwright) is a two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright whose work is performed every night of the year throughout the world in more than 30 countries and over 20 languages. He has written 24 plays and musicals, with six Broadway productions and seven in London's West End. His Tony Award-winning play Lend Me a Tenor was called "one of the classic comedies of the 20th century" by The Washington Post. His other plays and musicals include Crazy for You (five years on Broadway, Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical), Moon Over Buffalo (Broadway and West End), The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (Broadway), Treasure Island (West End), Twentieth Century (Broadway), Leading Ladies, Shakespeare in Hollywood, The Game's Afoot, The Fox on the Fairway, The Three Musketeers, The Beaux' Stratagem, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, and A Comedy of Tenors. His critically acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express premiered this season to sold-out houses at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton. Mr. Ludwig has received commissions from The Old Globe, Royal Shakespeare Company, and Bristol Old Vic, and he is a Sallie B. Goodman Fellow of McCarter Theatre Center. His many awards and honors include the Charles MacArthur Award, two Helen Hayes Awards, the Southeastern Theatre Conference Distinguished Career Award, the Edgar Award for Best Play, and the Edwin Forrest Award for contributions to the American theatre. His book How to Teach Your Children Shakespeare (Random House) won the Falstaff Award for Best Shakespeare Book, Publication, or Recording, and his essays are published by The Yale Review.

Jessica Stone (Director) worked as an actress on and Off Broadway and in television and film for the last 30 years. Her Broadway credits include Anything Goes, Butley, The Odd Couple, The Smell of the Kill, Design for Living, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Grease. Her Off Broadway credits include Crimes of the Heart, Krisit, The Country Club, June Moon, Tenderloin, and Babes in Arms. She has performed in regional theatres across the country including Huntington Theatre Company, Mark Taper Forum, Geva Theatre, McCarter Theatre Center, and 10 seasons at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Ms. Stone's television credits include series-regular and guest-starring roles on CBS, NBC, ABC, and Hulu. Her film credits include work with Ang Lee, M. Night Shyamalan, and Kevin Bacon, among others. Concurrently, she was an assistant/associate director on and Off Broadway to Nicholas Martin, Joe Mantello, David Warren, and Christopher Ashley. Ms. Stone's directing career began in earnest with her all-male 2010 production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum for Williamstown Theatre Festival. Her directing credits now include Arms and the Man (The Old Globe), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (The Old Globe, Huntington Theatre Company), Charlotte's Web (Theatreworks USA), June Moon and Neil Simon's Last of the Red Hot Lovers (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Absurd Person Singular and A Funny Thing... (Two River Theater Company), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse), and Bad Jews (George Street Playhouse). Ms. Stone's upcoming productions include Bad Dates for Huntington Theatre Company and Dancing at Lughnasa for Two River Theater Company.

Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood! is supported in part through gifts from Production Sponsors California Bank & Trust, Sheila and Jeffrey Lipinsky, Paula and Brian Powers, Jean and Gary Shekhter, Theatre Forward, and Pam Wagner and Hans Tegebo, as well as Artist Sponsor Jo Ann Kilty (for Daniel Reece, playing Robin Hood) and Evelyn Mack Truitt (for playwright Ken Ludwig). Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego.

Additional events taking place during the run of Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood! include:

VICKI AND CARL ZEIGER INSIGHTS SEMINAR: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

An opportunity to closely connect with productions both onstage and backstage. A panel selected from the artistic company of each show (playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and/or technicians) engages patrons in an informal and illuminating presentation of ideas and insights to enhance the theatregoing experience. Reception at 5:00 p.m. FREE.

POST-SHOW FORUMS: Tuesday, August 1; Wednesday, August 2; and Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Join us after the show for an informal and enlightening question-and-answer session with cast, crew, and/or Globe staff members. Get the inside story on creating a character and putting together a professional production. FREE.

SINGLE TICKETS to Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood! start at $39 and are on sale now to the general public. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and under, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. Performances run July 22 - August 27. Performance times: Previews: Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m.; Friday, July 28 at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m. Opening night is Sunday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. Regular Performances: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The 2017 Summer Shakespeare Festival includes William Shakespeare's epic King Richard II, helmed by award-winning director Erica Schmidt (Off Broadway's A Month in the Country, All the Fine Boys, Humor Abuse) in her Globe debut. The play runs June 11 - July 15, 2017, in the outdooR Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Robert Sean Leonard (TV's "House," The Old Globe's Pygmalion) returns to the Globe in the title role of one of the greatest of Shakespeare's towering cycle of history plays. Convinced of his divine right to rule, King Richard acts recklessly and provides the canny Henry Bolingbroke an opening to seize the crown. Filled with magnificent verse and Shakespeare's characteristic wisdom and insight, King Richard II is a deeply moving and insightful portrait of how the forces of history collide and combust to shape a nation's political landscape. Next in the Globe's outdoor theatre will be Shakespeare's classic tragedy Hamlet, one of the greatest plays ever written. Directed by the Globe's own Barry Edelstein, this exhilarating new production will run August 6 - September 10. Revenge thriller, ghost story, psychological drama, political epic, and family saga, all packed in one with unforgettable characters, theatrical masterstrokes, and world famous lines. The Prince of Denmark comes home from college to find his father dead, his mother remarried to his uncle, and a spine-chilling apparition roaming the palace grounds.

The Summer Season also features Guys and Dolls, playing July 2 - August 13 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. This musical fable of Broadway is based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, presented in association with Asolo Repertory Theatre. Guys and Dolls tops Entertainment Weekly's list of the Greatest Musicals of All Time, and for good reason: it's everything we love in musical theatre. Now fast-rising director/choreographer Josh Rhodes returns to the Globe to direct our first-ever production of this Broadway masterpiece. Nathan Detroit needs some serious dough to keep his "oldest established permanent floating crap game" going. He's also got his hands full with his marriage-minded girlfriend Adelaide. But when Nathan makes a bet with high-roller Sky Masterson, his problems appear to be solved. Based on Damon Runyon's famous tales of small-time hoods and showgirls, Guys and Dolls is filled with some of the most wonderful showtunes ever, including "Luck Be a Lady," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and the irrepressible anthem "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." Guys and Dolls will put a spring in your step and a smile on your face and remind you how much fun it is to see a top-notch Globe revival of a classic American musical!

LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego's Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Through a special arrangement with the San Diego Zoo, Old Globe evening ticket-holders have the opportunity to pre-purchase valet parking in the Zoo's employee parking structure. With a drop-off point just a short walk to the Globe, theatregoers may purchase fast, easy, convenient valet parking for just $20 per vehicle per evening. Pre-paid only, available only by phone through The Old Globe Box Office. Call (619) 234-5623 or visit

www.theoldglobe.org/plan-your-visit/directions--parking/valet-parking.

There are numerous free parking lots available throughout the park. Guests may also be dropped off in front of the Mingei International Museum. The Balboa Park valet is also available during performances, located in front of the Japanese Friendship Garden. For additional parking information visit www.BalboaPark.org. For directions and up-to-date information, please visit www.theoldglobe.org/plan-your-visit/directions--parking/detailed-directions.

PLEASE NOTE: To look up online or GPS directions to The Old Globe, please do not use the Delivery Address above. There is only a 10-minute zone at that physical address. For GPS users, please click here for the map coordinates, and here for written directions to The Old Globe and nearby parking in Balboa Park.

CALENDAR: The Imaginary Invalid (5/27-7/2), King Richard II (6/11-7/15), Guys and Dolls (7/2-8/13), Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood! (7/22-8/27), Hamlet (8/6-9/10), Benny & Joon (9/7-10/22), The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey (9/30-10/29), Globe for All Tour: Twelfth Night (10/31-11/19), Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (11/4-12/24), M.F.A.: Romeo and Juliet (11/11-11/19), The Importance of Being Earnest (1/27/18-3/4), Uncle Vanya (2/10-3/11), American Mariachi (3/23-4/29), The Wanderers (4/5-5/6), A Thousand Splendid Suns (5/12-6/17), Native Gardens (5/26-6/24), Dr. Seuss's The Lorax (7/2-8/12).

The Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional regional theatres and has stood as San Diego's flagship arts institution for over 80 years. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages: the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the 600-seat Old Globe Theatre and the 250-seat Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, both part of The Old Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, and the 605-seat outdooR Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, home of its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people attend Globe productions annually and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Numerous world premieres such as the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, Allegiance, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the annual holiday musical Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

Michael Boatman (Prince John) starred in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of "Master Harold"...and the Boys. His other stage credits include The Glass Menagerie (Lorraine Hansberry Theatre), Tiny Mommy (Playwrights Horizons), and Blithe Spirit (Williamstown Theatre Festival). His television credits include "The Good Fight," "Madam Secretary," "Instant Mom," "The Good Wife," and "Spin City." He is the author of four novels, including Last God Standing and Who Wants to Be the Prince of Darkness?

Kevin Cahoon (The Sheriff of Nottingham) was seen at the Globe last season in Love's Labor's Lost (Craig Noel Award nomination). He has appeared on Broadway in The Wedding Singer, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Rocky Horror Show, The Lion King, and The Who's Tommy. His Off Broadway credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch (also Boston, San Francisco, Edinburgh International Festival), How I Learned to Drive (Second Stage Theatre), The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World (Playwrights Horizons), The Foreigner (Roundabout Theatre Company, Lucille Lortel Award nomination), The Wild Party (Manhattan Theatre Club), and Hair and Babes in Arms (City Center Encores!). Mr. Cahoon's regional credits include Guthrie Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bard SummerScape, Ahmanson Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, and others. He has appeared on television in "Nurse Jackie," "Modern Family," "NCIS," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Good Wife," "Odd Mom Out," "Six Degrees," "Black Box," "The Mentalist," "Franklin & Bash," "Canterbury's Law," "Law & Order," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," among others. His film credits include I Am Michael, Mars Needs Moms, The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, The Thing About My Folks, Sudden Manhattan, and the documentaries SqueezeBox! and Whether You Like It or Not: The True Story of Hedwig. With the band Ghetto Cowboy, Mr. Cahoon won the OUTmusic Award for their album Doll.

Manoel Felciano (Sir Guy of Gisbourne) was previously seen at The Old Globe in Twelfth Night and I Just Stopped By to See the Man. He appeared on Broadway in Sweeney Todd (Tony Award nomination), Amélie, Disaster!, Brooklyn, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Cabaret, and he appeared Off Broadway in The Changeling (Red Bull Theater), Trumpery (Atlantic Theater Company), Shockheaded Peter, and Much Ado About Nothing (New York Shakespeare Festival). His regional credits include the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Mothers and Sons with Tyne Daly (Bucks County Playhouse), The Exorcist with Brooke Shields (Geffen Playhouse), Scorched, Tales of the City, Clybourne Park, Norman in Round and Round the Garden, Caucasian Chalk Circle, November, Jerry in Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo, and Rock 'n' Roll (American Conservatory Theater), Elektra with Olympia Dukakis (Getty Villa), Tateh in Ragtime (The Kennedy Center), Three Sisters directed by Michael Greif (Williamstown Theatre Festival), and George in Sunday in the Park with George directed by Jason Alexander. His film and television credits include Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, "Elementary," "NCIS," "Trauma," "Life on Mars," "The Unusuals," "One Life to Live," and "All My Children." Mr. Felciano's concert credits include Soldier's Tale (Sun Valley Symphony), Ragtime (Lincoln Center), Nick Adams with Jack Nicholson, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn (San Francisco Symphony), and Zipperz (Oakland and Marin Symphonies). As a singer/songwriter he has performed on live@joe's pub, Moonshot, and SundaySongs. He has also directed and taught at New York University, Viterbo University, American Conservatory Theater, Boston University, UC Berkeley, and University of Florida.

Meredith Garretson (Maid Marian) is thrilled to make her first appearance at The Old Globe. She is a proud graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Acting M.F.A. Program, class of 2017. Some of her favorite roles there include Hermione in The Winter's Tale directed by MarK Wing-Davey, Ranevskaya in The Cherry Orchard directed by Lucie Tiberghien, Marc Antony in Julius Caesar directed by Janet Zarish, Hypatia in Misalliance directed by Ms. Zarish, and Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof directed by Tamilla Woodard. She has appeared on ABC's "What Would You Do?" as well as in multiple independent and short films.

Andy Grotelueschen (Friar Tuck) was recently seen at The Old Globe in Fiasco Theater's world premiere adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid. He has appeared Off Broadway and around the U.S. in Fiasco's Into the Woods (The Old Globe, Roundabout Theatre Company, McCarter Theatre Center, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival and nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical), The Two Gentleman of Verona (Theatre for a New Audience, St. Clair Bayfield Award), Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street Theatre), Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theater, Long Wharf Theatre), and Twelfth Night. He also appeared on Broadway in Cyrano de Bergerac. His other New York credits include Petruchio in The Taming of the Shrew (Theatre for a New Audience), the Cyclops in The Odyssey (Public Works at Delacorte Theater), and world premieres at 13P, The Exchange, and St. Ann's Warehouse. Mr. Grotelueschen's regional credits include Yale Repertory Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Folger Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Guthrie Theater, and all across the country with The Acting Company. He has appeared on television in "Elementary," "The Good Wife," and "The Knick." His film credits include Still on the Road (PBS), Coin Heist (Netflix), Geezer, Land of Kings, and Tumorhead.

Suzelle Palacios (Doerwynn) is a second-year M.F.A. student in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. She has been seen in The Old Globe's Summer Shakespeare Festival in King Richard II, Love's Labor's Lost, and Macbeth. Her previous credits include Julia in The Two Gentlemen of Verona and Audrey in As You Like It (The Old Globe/USD), Macbeth and The Merchant of Venice (Houston Shakespeare Festival), and Our Country's Good, The Miser, Blood Wedding, and The Crucible (University of Houston).

Daniel Reece (Robin Hood) is making his Old Globe debut in Robin Hood! His other credits include Belleville, The Realistic Joneses, and Owners (Yale Repertory Theatre), Pygmalion and The Bachelors (Williamstown Theatre Festival), The Arabian Nights, A Man for All Seasons, Hair, and Love's Labour's Lost (Connecticut Repertory Theatre), Romeo and Juliet, Petty Harbour, Dead Ends., Hedda Gabler, Twelfth Night, and Sunday in the Park with George (Yale School of Drama). His television credits include "Elementary," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Public Morals." Mr. Reece is a co-founder of Old Sound Room, where he most recently appeared in the company's fifth production, JIB.

Paul Whitty (Little John) is thrilled to be making his Old Globe debut. Most recently he was in the original cast of Amélie on Broadway. He also originated the role of Billy in the Tony Award-winning musical Once, giving over a thousand performances on Broadway and also a handful at American Repertory Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, and even Tokyo. His Off and Off Off Broadway credits include Bayonets of Angst (New York Musical Festival), Violet (Encores! Off-Center), and Twelfth Night (Sonnet Repertory Theatre). His regional work includes Amélie (Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Center Theatre Group), Peter and the Starcatcher (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Judge Jackie (Sharon Playhouse), Be More Chill (Two River Theater), reasons to be pretty and Art (Crescent Stage), Circle Mirror Transformation (PURE Theatre), and Doubt and War of the Worlds (Village Repertory Co.). On screen, Mr. Whitty has appeared in the films Song One and The Beach Party at the Threshold of Hell and on the television series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Guiding Light." His recordings include the Amélie and Be More Chill cast albums, the Song One motion picture soundtrack, and the Grammy Award-winning Once cast album.

Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design) recently designed the Globe's productions of Skeleton Crew and The Last Match. His Broadway credits include The Elephant Man starring Bradley Cooper (also West End) and Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth directed by Spike Lee. His Off Broadway credits include Guards at the Taj (2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Scenic Design) and Our New Girl (Atlantic Theater Company), Vietgone and Important Hats of the Twentieth Century (Manhattan Theatre Club), Heathers: The Musical (New World Stages), Luce (Lincoln Center Theater), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), and Much Ado About Nothing (The Public Theater). Regionally Mr. Mackabee has designed for Geffen Playhouse, American Conservatory Theater, Ford's Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company, Portland Center Stage, Cleveland Play House, Dallas Theater Center, Geva Theatre, Yale Repertory Theatre, Syracuse Stage, South Coast Repertory, Victory Gardens Theater, Bay Street Theater, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Arden Theatre Company, The Studio Theatre, The Muny, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. His dance credits include Doug Varone and Dancers, and Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. His television credits include Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, "Gotham," "Smash," and "The Today Show."

Gregg Barnes (Costume Design) is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe. He has designed the Broadway productions of Tuck Everlasting (2016 Tony Award nomination), Something Rotten! (2015 Tony nomination), Aladdin, Kinky Boots (2013 Tony nomination, 2016 Olivier Award), Follies (2012 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Henry Hewes Design Award), Elf, Legally Blonde (2007 Tony nomination, 2010 Olivier nomination), The Drowsy Chaperone (2006 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Award, Olivier nomination), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Flower Drum Song (Tony nomination), and Side Show. His other New York credits include Sinatra: His Voice. His World. His Way. and Christmas Spectacular (Radio City Music Hall), The Wizard of Oz (Madison Square Garden), Pageant (Blue Angel Theatre, West End, Olivier nomination), and Dreamgirls (West End, 2016 Olivier nomination). His national tour credits include Something Rotten!, Aladdin, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, The Drowsy Chaperone, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Flower Drum Song. Mr. Barnes also designed the regional productions of Robin and the 7 Hoods, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Lucky Duck, Hay Fever, and more (The Old Globe), Minsky's (Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award), Mame and Follies (The Kennedy Center and productions at Arena Stage, The Glimmerglass Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, June Opera Festival of New Jersey, and Paper Mill Playhouse. He is the recipient of the Theatre Development Fund's Irene Sharaff Young Master Award.

Jason Lyons (Lighting Design) recently designed Red Velvet, Love's Labor's Lost, and Macbeth at The Old Globe. He designed the Broadway productions of Hand to God, On the Town, Bronx Bombers, Let It Be, Bring It On: The Musical, Rock of Ages (also Vegas, Toronto, Australia, London, and national tours), The Threepenny Opera, Barefoot in the Park, and Good Vibrations. His other recent credits include Dry Powder, Barbecue, and Venice (The Public Theater), Smart People (Second Stage Theatre), Murder for Two and Heathers: The Musical (New World Stages), Hand to God (MCC Theater), The Commons of Pensacola (Manhattan Theatre Club), Nerds (Philadelphia Theatre Company), Hello, Dolly! (Goodspeed Musicals), All in the Timing (Primary Stages), Medieval Play (Signature Theatre Company), Uncle Vanya (Classic Stage Company), White Noise (Chicago), Broke-ology and Clay (Lincoln Center Theater), Happy Hour, Two by Pinter, and Scarcity (Atlantic Theater Company), and The Good Mother, Marie and Bruce, Abigail's Party, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Hurlyburly, and more (The New Group, 10 years).

Fitz Patton (Sound Design) previously sound designed the Globe productions of Constellations, The Winter's Tale, Good People, and August: Osage County and provided original music for The Two Gentlemen of Verona. He is currently represented on Broadway with Present Laughter and The Little Foxes. His other Broadway credits include The Father, The Humans, Blackbird, It's Only a Play, An Act of God, Airline Highway, The Other Place, I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers, Outside Mullingar, Casa Valentina, The House of Blue Leaves, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and Broadway Bound. Mr. Patton's many Off Broadway credits include this season's Prodigal Son (New York City Center), When the Rain Stops Falling (Lincoln Center Theater, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards), and The Other Place (MCC Theater, Lortel nomination). His symphony credits include The Holy Land. Mr. Patton is the founder of Chance Magazine, a theatre design magazine.

Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum (Fight Director) is honored to return to the Globe after 2013's The Last Goodbye and 2014's Othello. He is also fight director for Hamlet in this year's Summer Shakespeare Festival. His credits as fight director include Peter and the Starcatcher (Broadway, New York Theatre Workshop, New World Stages, national tour), Peter Pan Live! (NBC/Universal), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Broadway, The Public Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Cyrano de Bergerac (Broadway), Here Lies Love (The Public Theater, commercial remount), The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout Theatre Company), Sailor Man (also co-creator, New York International Fringe Festival, winner of Best Play), The Buccaneer (also playwright, The Tank, Fight Fest), and Robin Hood (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Mr. Grigolia-Rosenbaum has also been fight director for numerous regional and touring companies, including Connecticut Free Shakespeare, Ogunquit Playhouse, and National Theater for Arts and Education. He was the stunt coordinator and creature performer for the horror film Dark Was the Night (Caliber/Image) and was a D1 varsity fencer while at Yale University.

David Huber (Vocal Coach) has worked on the Globe productions of The Imaginary Invalid, Skeleton Crew, Red Velvet, The Blameless, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Measure for Measure (Globe for All), October Sky, Meteor Shower, Sense and Sensibility, Macbeth, tokyo fish story, Camp David, Constellations, Rain, The Last Match, The Metromaniacs, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Arms and the Man, Buyer & Cellar, The Royale, Bright Star, and The Two Gentlemen of Verona. His previous Globe acting credits include The Winter's Tale directed by Jack O'Brien, The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and The Merchant of Venice, among several others. He has studied voice with Master Linklater Voice teacher David Smukler, Eric Armstrong, and Kate Burke. He is a graduate of the Graduate Voice Teacher Diploma Program at York University in Toronto. His regional theatre credits include Actors Theatre of Louisville, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Pittsburgh Playhouse, PCPA Theaterfest, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Center REPertory Company, and Centennial Theater Festival, among many others. Mr. Huber coaches voice, speech, and acting locally, works on speech issues with special needs students, and recently taught speech in the graduate theatre program at UC San Diego. He is a graduate of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program.

Caparelliotis Casting (Casting) has cast the Globe productions of Skeleton Crew, Red Velvet, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, The Blameless, Meteor Shower, tokyo fish story, Constellations, The Last Match, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Rich Girl, Arms and the Man, Buyer & Cellar, The White Snake, The Twenty-seventh Man, The Royale, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Water by the Spoonful, Time and the Conways, Bethany, The Winter's Tale, The Few, Double Indemnity, The Rainmaker, Other Desert Cities, Be a Good Little Widow, A Doll's House, The Brothers Size, Pygmalion, and Good People. Their Broadway casting credits include A Doll's House Part 2, The Front Page, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Glass Menagerie, Jitney, The Little Foxes, The Father, Blackbird, An Act of God, Airline Highway, Fish in the Dark, It's Only a Play, Disgraced, The Country House, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Casa Valentina, The Snow Geese, Lyle Kessler's Orphans, The Trip to Bountiful, Grace, Dead Accounts, The Other Place, Seminar, The Columnist, Stick Fly, Good People, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, The House of Blue Leaves, Fences, Lend Me a Tenor, and The Royal Family. They also cast for Manhattan Theatre Club, Atlantic Theater Company, Signature Theatre Company, LCT3, Ars Nova, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, McCarter Theatre Center, Arena Stage, Second Stage Theatre (seven seasons), and Williamstown Theatre Festival (three seasons). Their recent film and television credits include HairBrained with Brendan Fraser, "American Odyssey" (NBC), "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC pilot), "Ironside" (NBC), and Steel Magnolias (Sony for Lifetime).

