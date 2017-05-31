COME FROM AWAY Actor's New Play NC-17. Seeks Actors for NYC Industry Reading

A new play by COME FROM AWAY's Rodney Hicks, titled NC-17., a fast-paced, original story about six 17-year-olds living in South Dakota in today's America, is about begin casting for an NYC industry reading on July 10, 2017 at The Playroom Theater.

Cindi Rush Casting will be holding auditions on Tuesday, June 13, by appointment only. If unrepresented, please send your headshot and resume to ncseventeenreading@gmail.com.

*Due to adult language and content all actors must be over 18 but have the look and feel of 17.

NC-17. is told with quick wit and raw emotion through the eyes of Donald Webster, Monica and Carter Alvarez, Curtis Miller, Jocelyn Baxter and Zev Resnikov. NC-17. received a 2016 Honorable Mention by The American Playwriting Foundation.

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN:

Donald Webster. 17 years old. Black. FtM pre-op trans boy. He is resilient, confident in who he is, funny and taking each day as it comes. He knows exactly who he is and how he wants others to see him in this new way. Quick thinker. Strong Actor. Must have great language skills. Role is to be played by a Female. Brief partial nudity is required for the reading. LEAD.

Monica Alvarez. 17 years old. Hispanic. In America illegally. From Honduras. She is outspoken, sure of herself, unapologetic in tone about who she is and where she's from. She wants more from the present moment presented to her. Quick thinker. Must have great language skills. LEAD.

Carter Alvarez. 17 years old. Hispanic. Fair skin. In America illegally. From Honduras. Reserved yet straight forward. He is learning to live with the lie he's created for himself to be here. Quick thinker. Must have great language skills. LEAD. This role is Cast.

Curtis Miller. 17 years old. White. Blonde hair. Blue eyes. Average good looking kid. Highly functioning heroin addict and gamer. Mercurial by nature. On the edge of whatever emotion he's riding in the moment. Quick thinker. Must have great language skills. LEAD.

Jocelyn Baxter. 17 years old. Half Black. Half White. Very attractive on the outside but her inside is the opposite. Unsettled in who she is. She talks about nothing and everything at the same time. Quick thinker. Must have great language skills. LEAD.

Zev Resnikov. 17 years old. Jewish. Dark. Musician. The light at the end of the journey of life's hardships. First year back after living in Israel for three years. Living each moment as it presents itself. Thoughtful. Must have great language skills. Must sing and play guitar. Sings the only song in the play, a Bob Dylan tune, "A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall" -Jason Mraz cover version. LEAD. This role is Cast.

Playwright Rodney Hicks currently plays Bob, Captain Bristol & Others in the 2017 Tony Award Nominated New Musical, Come From Away. Before moving to the Pacific Northwest and marrying Chris Coleman, Artistic Director of Portland Center Stage, Hicks was last seen on Broadway as Clarence Norris in The Scottsboro Boys. Other Broadway credits include, Benny in RENT as part of the closing cast and its subsequent DVD -RENT: Live on Broadway. Hicks played the role of Peter in the 2000 Broadway Revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and made his Broadway debut at 22 as part of the Original Cast of RENT. Hicks' TV credits include guest star roles on Leverage, GRIMM, Hope & Faith, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, NYPD Blue and the pilot, Student Affairs. His film credits include, the lead role in django, an indie drama about an East Village artist and his quest for love, and Bad Decisions. Rodney has also written a TV series titled, One Big Happy. He is a proud member of Actors Equity Association, SAG/AFTRA and The Dramatist Guild of America.

For more information on Rodney and the Genesis of NC-17., visit the "About Me" section of his official website at www.rodneyhicks.net.

Related Articles