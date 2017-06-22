COLOR PURPLE's Danielle Brooks Hopes to Return to Broadway in an Original Play

In a new interview with Vulture, Danielle Brooks, who made her Broadway debut as 'Sophia' in the 2016 revival of THE COLOR PURPLE, revealed that she hopes to return to the Great White Way in the near future, but not in a musical.



"It's too taxing on the voice," the Tony nominee tells the site. "And it's too many obstacles with that because it's not only your voice that you have to take care of, but it's like, can you hear the sound that day?" She continues, "You might have a new pianist, so how does he play different than the other one, or there are cell phones going off, there's distractions. Or like, oh, I can't hear the drums this time, or like, the sound went out during my speech. It's too many moving parts for a musical for me right now. We the hell out."

Further complicating her debut was the fact that she was filming the latest season of her Netflix drama ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK while performing eight nights a week on Broadway. "Because I was doing 'The Color Purple' and it was a musical, I had to protect my voice, and a lot of the scenes required screaming and crying," she explained. "That was when I really had to pull the muscles from Juilliard and take care of not only my voice, but my body. It was taxing what was being asked of me during that time."

While obviously in no rush to tread the boards in a singing role, the 27-year-old talented actesss is open to making her return in an original dramatic piece. "I want it to be a straight play first, and I want to originate something," she explained. "I love new material." Yet she adds, "There are some musicals I wouldn't mind doing - I would like to do The Life if they brought that back. Anything Lillias White did in her career, I would totally love to do it."



Read the interview in full HERE

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles