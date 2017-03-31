Broadway's Lea Salonga to Release New Live Album 'Blurred Lines' This May; Get Details!

One of Broadway's biggest stars, Lea Salonga, will be releasing a brand new live album, Blurred Lines (LML Music Label), which was recorded during her sold-out run at the famed Feinstein's / 54 Below last year. The six date showcase was received with overwhelming accolades from fans and critics alike.



"To have an amazing recording of such a special show is rare and exciting!" says Salonga. She continues, "This was such a fun show to put together and I'm so happy we can share it with an even wider audience." Salonga returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below next month for a record-setting 15-show encore performance.

Blurred Lines will be officially released on May 5, 2017 and will be available for pre-sale beginning March 31st, 2017 on LeaSalonga.com.



Track Listing:

How Do You Keep the Music Playing? / How Deep is the Ocean (Michel Legrand - Alan and Marilyn Bergman / Ingrid Berlin)



Arrangements by Lawrence Yurman (expect where indicated)

**Arrangement by Jack Cavari and Lawrence Yurman

*Arrangement by Jack Cavari



Salonga will be kicking off a tour of select cities in the U.S. starting on April 1st, 2017 in Brookville, NY.



For additional information on Salonga, her upcoming performances and where to buy tickets, please visit LeaSalonga.com.



About Lea Salonga: Known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérableson Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore's Esplanade (twice), Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (twice), Hong Kong Cultural Center (multiple times), Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok, Carnegie Hall in New York, and in various venues in Vancouver, Sacramento, San Diego, Phoenix, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, San Bernardino, Cerritos and San Francisco. She was also the first artist to sell out two shows at Brigham Young University's deJong Concert Hall in Provo, Utah since The Kings Singers in 2009. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II . For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend" in August of 2011.





Photo credit: Raymund Isaac

