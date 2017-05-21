BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
Backstage with Richard Ridge: Tonys Spotlight on the Man Who Made HOLIDAY INN Dance- Denis Jones!

May. 21, 2017  

Denis Jones has taken his career from chorus boy to choreographer, and now Tony nominee! He just picked up his first nomination for his work on Roundabout Theatre Company's Holiday Inn, a joyous throwback to musicals of the MGM-era. Below, watch as he chats with Richard Ridge at The Lamb's Club (132 West 44th Street) about how he drew inspiration from the past and made innovative and exciting dances for today.

Jones' credits include Honeymoon in Vegas (Broadway), Forum (Two River/ Williamstown Theatre Festival), Moonshine:That Hee Haw Musical (Dallas Theater Center), The Tempest (New York Shakespeare Festival) and Paint Your Wagon (NY City Center Encores!).

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

