BWW TV: She's a Shining Light! O'Neill Theatre Center Honors Judith Light with Monte Cristo Award!

May. 28, 2017  

It was a night full of Broadway and TV reunions for beloved stage and screen star Judith Light at the 2017 Monte Cristo Award ceremony earlier this week, presented by the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and held for the first time at 583 Park Avenue. Light's LOMBARDI co-star Dan Lauria and "Ugly Betty" co-star Michael Urie joined in on the celebrations, and Director Thomas Kail presented Light with her honor.

An alum of the O'Neill, Judith first performed at the O'Neill's 1977 National Playwrights Conference. The Monte Cristo Award is presented to a prominent theater artist each year in recognition of a distinguished career exemplifying Eugene O'Neill's "pioneering spirit, unceasing artistic commitment, and excellence."

Past recipients of the Award include Meryl Streep, Christopher Plummer, Michael Douglas, James Earl Jones, Nathan Lane, Harold Prince, Kevin Spacey, Neil Simon, Jason Robards, Jr., Edward Albee, August Wilson, Zoe Caldwell, George C. Wolfe, Brian Dennehy, Karl Malden, Arthur & Barbara Gelb, and Wendy Wasserstein.

We're taking you inside the special night below!

