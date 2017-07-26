BWW Morning Brief July 26th, 2017: 'BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' Begins at Encores! Off-Center and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - July 25, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti recounted the quick turnaround required to pull off her impression of the now-First Lady on a live taping of the show.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Robin Hood Musical HOOD at Dallas Theater Center - Updated!

by BWW News Desk - July 25, 2017

Dallas Theater Center presents the world premiere of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, a new musical comedy written and directed by five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn. The production runs through Sunday, August 6, at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.. (more...)

3) BEDLAM's PETER PAN to Bring Pirates, Lost Boys, Fairies and More Off-Broadway This Winter

by BWW News Desk - July 25, 2017

BEDLAM will launch their 2017/2018 season with BEDLAM'S production of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN, directed by Eric Tucker, for a limited 47 performance engagement at The Duke on 42nd Street.. (more...)

4) Donna McKechnie Will Star in Arena Stage's THE PAJAMA GAME; Season Casting Announced

by BWW News Desk - July 25, 2017

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announces select cast members for upcoming productions as part of the company's 2017/18 programming as single tickets for the full season go on sale.. (more...)

5) THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE's 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' Music Video Nabs VMA Nomination

by BWW News Desk - July 25, 2017

The music video for 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)' from THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE, released back in June, has received a 2017 MTV Video Music Awards nomination in the 'Best Fight Against the System' category.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- 'BUBBLY BLACK GIRL' begins tonight as part of Encores! Off-Center.

- The new play with music DEAR JANE opens Off-Broadway...

- And THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tour welcomes a new 'Christine'!

BWW Exclusive: Find out who Michael Moore is keeping a special box seat reserved for during the run of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER, opening Friday!

#WednesdayWisdom: Learn how KINKY BOOTS' Cindi Lauper became Brendon Urie's Broadway fairy godmother!

Set Your DVR... for YOUNGER's Sutton Foster and THE TERM'S OF MY SURRENDER's Michael Moore, who are visiting THE LATE SHOW on CBS tonight!

What we're watching: Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale's cover of Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own!'

Social Butterfly: Ben Platt tweeted this awesome photo meeting former Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill, who stopped by DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Sunday!

Went full Evan Hansen meeting the wonderful and inspiring @JoeBiden and @DrBiden44 at the show last night, sweaty hands and all. ??: @brugli pic.twitter.com/Jgwb2IBsFB - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) July 23, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kevin Spacey, who turns 58 today!

Photo by Walter McBride

Award-winning producer and actor, Kevin Spacey, received a Tony Award in 1991 for Best Supporting Actor in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers." Spacey has also starred in the Broadway and West End productions of "Long Day's Journey into Night," opposite his mentor Jack Lemmon; as well as the title role in the Sam Mendes production of "Richard III," which toured to 12 cities around the world as part of the three year Old Vic/BAM/Bridge Project. He was made a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by Her Majesty the Queen for his services to theatre. He has also won the Evening Standard and Olivier Awards for Best Actor for his role in "The Iceman Cometh." He is best known for his Emmy winning role in Netflix's HOUSE OF CARDS.

