Attend A FREE Q&A with the Cast and Creative Team of COME FROM AWAY!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Thursday, July 27 (2PM), join us for a Conversations Q&A with the cast and creators of Come From Away: Geno Carr, Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Q.Smith, Irene Sankoff, and David Hein. Moderated by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!", the event will be held at the Robin Williams Center (247 W 54th St).

To RSVP simply register with your email:

https://members.sagfoundation.org/events/8449

You do not need to be a union member to attend this event.

Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "Come From Away" in the subject line.

COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoffand David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

